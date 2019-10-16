Drive-through flu shot clinic will be Oct. 22

FREE!

Adults, get free flu shots on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 3-6 p.m. at Laurens County Hospital (rain or shine).

Shots are for adults only and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Dress appropriately so that the upper arm is easily accessible to the person giving the shot. No one will be given a shot for the event starts or while out of the car.

Flu protection tips from Prisma Health are:

-- Clean hands frequently;

-- Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth;

-- Avoid close contact with sick people;

-- If you do get the flu, avoid contact with others; it’s no fun to share germs. Stay home and call a healthcare provider. Do not go to work or school until at least 24 hours after having no fever and having not taken any fever-reducing medicine (PrismaHealth.org)