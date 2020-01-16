Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy

MLK JUSTICE EVENTS -- Freedom Fund celebrates human rights, also PC & Lander.

Laurens Countians will have the chance this weekend to celebrate the ongoing struggle for human dignity and civil rights during the annual Freedom Fund Banquet.

The Laurens County Branch, NAACP, will stage the event on the Saturday preceding the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day national holiday. The gathering will be this Saturday, 6 p.m. at Springfield Baptist Church, Laurens; admission is $40 per person.

This is a fund-raiser for the local NAACP, led by president, Rev. David Kennedy, pastor of New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church near Clinton. Tickets are available from Freedom Fund organizers Melvin Allen (864-876-6676), George Casey (864-969-2020), Shirley H. Clark (864-923-1879), Cassandra Philson (864-340-9088), and Carolyn Shortt (864-923-1024).

The public is invited to this event (NAACP is the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, founded in 1909).

Panel to reflect on the life of Martin Luther King, Jr.

GREENWOOD __ The community is invited to "MLK: An Evening of Reflection" on Friday, Jan. 17 at Lander University. Led by moderator Chris Thomas, director of the Benjamin E. Mays Historic Site, a panel of experts will offer insight into the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. The program begins at 5 p.m. in the auditorium of the Abney Cultural Center and is FALS-approved for Lander students seeking credit.

Presbyterian College to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King

Presbyterian College will celebrate the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with a day of service and a program to commemorate the legacy of the civil rights leader.

The MLK Day Convocation will take place at 5 p.m. Jan. 20 in Edmunds Hall on the PC campus. The community is welcome.

The Rev. Dr. Diane Moffett, president and executive director of the Presbyterian Mission Agency in Louisville, Ky., will speak at the program. The convocation’s theme is “The Redemptive Power of Love: Breaking Grounds for Unity In Community.” Moffett is a native of Oakland, Calif., and holds a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and social welfare from the University of California at Berkeley. She also holds a Master of Divinity and a Doctorate of Ministry from San Francisco Theological Seminary in San Anselmo, Calif.

Moffett served as senior pastor of Saint James Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, N.C., and also held pastorates in Oakland, Calif., and East Orange, N.J. Moffett is the author of “Beyond Greens and Cornbread: Reflections on African American Christian Identity.” She has served in several roles in the greater PC(USA), including past moderator of the Salem Presbytery, vice president of the National Black Presbyterian Caucus and preacher for the General Assembly.

The MLK Day Convocation will also include musical guests from Poplar Springs AME Church in Laurens.

An opening reception will precede the event at 4:30 p.m.

Students will volunteer in the community earlier in the day. On Jan. 22, students will pack 10,000 meals for people in need throughout the world during a Rise Against Hunger event at First Presbyterian Church in Clinton.