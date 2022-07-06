Home / Breaking News / Donations for animals

Donations for animals

Tue, 06/07/2022 - 3:41pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Laurens County Sheriff's Office

We need your assistance!

 

 

 

 HEART of LCAC is partnering with Clinton Animal Hospital to neuter/spay 28 dogs from the Laurens County Sheriff's Animal Shelter this Friday, June 10th! This will help us with immediate adoptions and prepare for our upcoming Pick Me SC adoption initiative. The cost is $50 per dog, so we are asking for the help of individuals and businesses. Donations can be called in to Clinton Animal Hospital (864-833-2487) or dropped off in person. Make donations payable to Heart of LCAC. Thank you for your support!

Trending Video

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media