Donations for animals

We need your assistance!

HEART of LCAC is partnering with Clinton Animal Hospital to neuter/spay 28 dogs from the Laurens County Sheriff's Animal Shelter this Friday, June 10th! This will help us with immediate adoptions and prepare for our upcoming Pick Me SC adoption initiative. The cost is $50 per dog, so we are asking for the help of individuals and businesses. Donations can be called in to Clinton Animal Hospital (864-833-2487) or dropped off in person. Make donations payable to Heart of LCAC. Thank you for your support!