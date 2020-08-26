Donate school supplies

“We need to be in school” -- District 56 will follow Flu Guidelines in deciding if schools are shut down.

District 56 plans to follow the state’s Flu Guidelines when determining if a school, class, group, or team needs to be shut down because of COVID-19.

There will be no school specific guidelines coming from the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control, according to Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields, speaking at the school board’s Aug. 17 meeting.

The Board of Trustees had conducted six consecutive Monday night meetings related to a restart of schools in the Coronavirus-COVID-19 crisis. Gov. Henry McMaster has said he wants schools open by Sept. 8 for in-person instruction and a virtual option for families that want one.

District 56 officials have said if parents don’t want their children wearing masks, they should have opted for virtual (that sign-up deadline has passed). The board also has turned down the idea of re-starting on-line, then switching to a hybrid model, then to in-person as the local infection rate decreases.

“We need to be in school,” board member Keith Richardson said.

He said there are levels of care that teachers can give to students only in a face-to-face setting, adding that his opinion is backed up by 30 years classroom and coaching experience.

“It would be a blow to the community to not go with the plan we have,” board chairman Jim Barton said. The school board met again Aug. 24 (see separate article this issue).

The first day District 56 students will be in school will be Aug. 31. These will be small-group LEAP Day classes where remedial testing will be done and procedures will be explained. Public schools in South Carolina have been closed since March 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Aug. 18, 51 people in Laurens County have died with complications from the virus, and the respiratory illness it can cause, COVID-19.

In District 56, 15% of infections are in the ages birth to 20 range.

“We still have a lot to learn about this virus,” said board member Dr. Patsy Sadler.

She advocated for the option of starting the school year on-line, at least until the local 13% infection rate comes down to the medically recommended 5% infection rate.

Instead, the district will follow these guidelines:

“20% of a classroom, group, or sports team (infected): The classroom/group/sports team will shut down; students transition to virtual learning for two weeks; at the end of two weeks, all students/staff will return to face-to-face instruction.

“10% of a school population (infected - including students and staff): School building will close; all students and staff in the school will transition to virtual learning for two weeks; at the end of two weeks, district/school will reexamine COVID cases for the school; if the cases are still above 10% the school will continue virtually and be reevaluated every two weeks, if cases are below 10% elementary schools will return to face-to-face instruction, if cases are below 10% middle and high schools will transition to hybrid for two weeks and then return to face-to-face instruction.

“In addition to these DHEC guidelines, the district will add if staff attendance is less than 90% at a school site due to positive COVID cases: School building will close; all students and staff in the school will transition to virtual learning for two weeks; at the end of two weeks, all students/staff will return to face-to-face instruction.”

“There is not enough time in the day (for teachers) to plan for in-class AND virtual,” said board member Tammy Stewart, who is a classroom teacher at Ford Elementary in Laurens.

“I would prefer that we stick to the plan we have.”

The hybrid model, she said, is for schools that cannot social-distance within classrooms. For the most part, District 56 can keep desks 6 ft apart in classrooms, the district administration has told the board.

“We CAN social distance,” Stewart said of District 56 classrooms. “More than 1,900 of our students have signed up for face-to-face. I have a problem with a hybrid transition because it overtaxes our teachers.”

One of the common hybrid models is dividing a student body in half - part attends in-school Mondays and Thursdays, and the other part attends in-school Tuesdays and Fridays, and Wednesdays are an on-line day for everyone, and an extensive cleaning day. When students are not in class, they are expected to work on projects and other virtual assignments. Some board members have expressed concern that, in District 56, the arrangement would leave many students in two-parents-working families at home, unsupervised, on virtual days - or add to a family’s financial burden with day care, which is deemed an “essential service” in South Carolina.