Domestic incident is suspected

ATTEMPTED MURDER ALLEGED.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has issued this announcement:

On Saturday, April 25, at approximately midnight, deputies were dispatched to Satterwhite Road in Laurens in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

This incident is believed to have stemmed from a domestic situation.

A very short time after deputies arrived on scene, the suspect contacted dispatch with his location to turn himself in. Matthew Elijah Martin of Gray Court was arrested without incident and charged with Attempted Murder, Malicious Injury, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. Due to the sensitivity of this matter, the victim’s information will not be released. This is an ongoing investigation and further charges may be pending.

Note: WLBG on-line reports the 24 year old suspect allegedly shot a man in the head and fired at 2 vehicles, striking both. The suspect's bond is reported at $72,125 on 3 charges.