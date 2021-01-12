Home / Breaking News / District 56 sends out parents call

District 56 sends out parents call

Wed, 12/01/2021 - 9:40am Vic MacDonald

LOCAL STUDENTS PASSED AROUND A GUN, ON VIDEO.

 

District 56 has advised parents and issued the following statement about a video:

"Last night, the administration at Clinton Middle School was notified that several students had displayed a firearm at school that day. We understand that a video of several students passing the weapon amongst themselves was posted on social media. Upon learning about this situation, we immediately contacted the students involved, as well as law enforcement. We now have determined that the weapon displayed in the video was a plastic Airsoft gun.

"The District takes these allegations very seriously and we are doing everything necessary to ensure that our students and staff remain safe in our schools. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement to further investigate this matter and safeguard our schools. We will have an extra police presence on campus today as outr students report to school and throughout the day. We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to our students or staff.

"We will continue to investigate and monitor this situation and will keep all apprised moving forward."

 

Trending Video

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media