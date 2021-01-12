District 56 sends out parents call

LOCAL STUDENTS PASSED AROUND A GUN, ON VIDEO.

District 56 has advised parents and issued the following statement about a video:

"Last night, the administration at Clinton Middle School was notified that several students had displayed a firearm at school that day. We understand that a video of several students passing the weapon amongst themselves was posted on social media. Upon learning about this situation, we immediately contacted the students involved, as well as law enforcement. We now have determined that the weapon displayed in the video was a plastic Airsoft gun.

"The District takes these allegations very seriously and we are doing everything necessary to ensure that our students and staff remain safe in our schools. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement to further investigate this matter and safeguard our schools. We will have an extra police presence on campus today as outr students report to school and throughout the day. We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to our students or staff.

"We will continue to investigate and monitor this situation and will keep all apprised moving forward."