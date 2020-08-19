District 56 AP Scholars

Four AP Scholars encourage others to take classes, but expect “debate and camaraderie”.

District 56 is celebrating academic success with the families of four Clinton High School students who have been named AP Scholars.

Advanced Placement classes offer extra academic rigor and the chance to accelerate through the first year of college, saving some of that expense. Also, they offer a change of pace from traditional classes - more free-wheeling and discussion-driven with smaller class sizes, the Red Devil Scholars agree.

The AP Scholars are graduates Jacob Hawkins and Patrick Nelson, and rising seniors Mason Gibbs and Ashton Wilbanks. Their designation is based on scores on AP tests taken in the spring - just as the academic year’s 4th 9-weeks was lost to the COVID-19 shutdown. All four agreed, the shutdown was jarring.

“If we had known it was our last day...” was a common reaction from the four, who along with all District 56 students left on a Thursday for a long weekend, expecting to return Tuesday, and never getting back to their classes. Then, they had to learn on-line; then, they had to take their AP tests on-line, something that posed its own challenges. Many test-takers could not access the site, the AP Scholar said.

The AP classes offered at CHS range from Chemistry and Biology to World and U.S. History, and Geography. Nelson is the Science-Math guy of the bunch, as Gibbs, Wilbanks and Hawkins expressed interest in History-Current Affairs. Nelson said science teacher Michael Mack “ripping apart” his molecules was one of his most vivid memories of science. Hawkins said when he suffered a concussion from playing soccer, Mack diagnosed it almost immediately - and encouraged him to rest. It’s the camaraderie of the classes that make them special, they said - “I want to do well on the test, but I also want you to do well on the test,” Gibbs said.

Clinton High-Middle School Teacher and long-time coach of the State Champion Science Olympiad Teams, Terri O’Shields said 4 AP Scholars in a small district, labeled as “poverty” by state standards, is a truly remarkable achievement for the Red Devil student body, faculty and staff. The 4 AP Scholars said they would urge other students to take the classes, but do not go into it lightly - expect a lot of debate.

“We had some very good teachers,” Gibbs said.

“It’s about learning the material, rather than grades,” Nelson said.

AP History teaches a lot of cause-and-effect. “You think, and put things together,” said Wilbanks, who despite a career goal of becoming an engineer maintains a healthy interest in politics. That’s especially acute now, since the United States votes for a President on Nov. 3, 2020.

There is much more reading and writing in AP classes, and the 4 Scholars agreed there’s a lot of discussion about the subject matter outside of class. They think through questions and talk - constantly posing “what do you think about ...” to each other.

AP is a nationally normed test, so students’ scores are based on the nation’s learning levels. “You want to do well,” Gibbs said. AP Biology “affirmed my decision” to become a scientist, Nelson said.

Nelson is off to Centre College in Kentucky. Hawkins has enrolled at Wofford College.

The 4 Scholars use the phrases “laid back,” “friends,” “common goal,” and “commit to it” when asked what they would tell their school colleagues about Advanced Placement.