Distribution Center

Malouf Companies establishing operations in Laurens County.

$47.2 million investment will create 240 new jobs

Malouf Companies (Malouf), a diverse consumer goods business, has announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County.

The $47.2 million investment will create 240 new jobs.

Founded in 2003, Malouf warehouses and distributes home furnishings and other consumer products, while also providing technology, retail and logistics services throughout the United States. Located at 101 Michelin Drive in Laurens, Malouf’s new facility will increase the company’s warehousing capabilities and enhance distribution capacity to meet growing demand.

The new facility is expected to be operational by November 30, 2021.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Laurens County to assist with site preparation and building improvements.

“Our South Carolina facility offers many of the same advantages and opportunities that we have in North Carolina, but gives us more space under one roof. This space will simplify our supply chain process by allowing us to consolidate all of our specialty retail products in one place for East Coast fulfillment. We are excited to be in Laurens and hope to impact the community in a positive way as we have done at our other locations.” -Malouf Director of National Distribution Ryan Egbert

“We couldn't be more excited to congratulate Malouf for its decision to establish its first South Carolina facility in Laurens County. This $47.2 million investment, along with the 240 new jobs it will create, are huge wins for the community, and we look forward to seeing this great company continue to grow.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are excited to welcome Malouf to the South Carolina business community. The Palmetto State continues to attract world-class companies that bring capital investment and jobs to our borders, which is always a great reason to celebrate.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are thrilled to have Malouf locate in Laurens County. They will be a great addition to our corporate community. Laurens County continues to create good jobs and capital investment in manufacturing and distribution operations, and we are excited about the opportunities that Malouf will provide for our citizens. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with our newest addition, Malouf.” -Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson