IT IS IMPORTANT to dispose of drugs in the proper way (so they do not get into the wrong hands).

Turn in your used or expired medication for safe disposal We will accept: ✓ Prescriptions

✓ Over the counter pills ✓ Liquid medications

✓ Vitamins

✓ Pet medicine

✓ Needles and sharps We cannot accept: ✓ Mercury (thermometers)

✓ Chemotherapy/radioactive substances

✓ Oxygen containers

✓ Pressurized containers/inhalers

✓ Illicit drugs