“Embracing” Adversity: speaker changes the theme from ‘facing’ to ‘embracing’ everyone’s life challenges.

Those who hire and train the differently-abled workers of Laurens County, and the students themselves who benefit from this training, got a pep talk last Tuesday from a South Carolinian whose “embracing adversity” has played out in a very public way.

“I am a shy person,” said Marcus Lattimore, former USC and San Francisco 49ers running back. “I never thought I’d be doing this.”

As injuries ended his NFL career, Lattimore is transitioning into a player development role with the University of South Carolina football program, a role he’s had for two years. The Byrnes High School product is one of Gamecock football’s most popular players, known for his humility and team-spirit, and the program’s record-holder for career touchdowns.

Before his talk, he ably worked the room - The Ridge recreation center’s main gym in Laurens - talking to movers-and-shakers and high school students with the same attention and friendly spirit. This event was titled “Facing Adversity, in celebration of Disability Employment Awareness Month.”

Districts 56 and 55, Vocational Rehabilitation and the Laurens County Disabilities & Special Need Board, along with Laurens County and the City of Laurens, were luncheon sponsors.

The school districts are implementing South Carolina’s High School Credential for training differently-abled students. An information brochure says, “South Carolina has roughly 100,000 students with disabilities serviced under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), of which the majority are able to earn a State high school diploma. Given the varying levels of student achievement, some students are unable to complete this required high school coursework. As a result, there is a need to provide an alternative option for students with disabilities to demonstrate their ability to transition into the work community.

“The uniform, state-recognized SC High School Credential will be aligned to a newly created course of study for these students with disabilities whose Individualized Education Program (IEP) team determines this course of study is appropriate.”

Since his retirement from the NFL, Lattimore said he’s had experience with differently-abled workers through the state’s Voc Rehab program. These people, he said, already have faced adversity, with their sometimes limiting physical and mental conditions, and have lessons to teach everyone about “embracing adversity.”

“This is the hand that I’ve been given. I can’t change it,” Lattimore said. Today is not about “facing” adversity but about “embracing” adversity, he said.

“At SCVRD (vocational rehabilitation) ... there is no excuse - there is no excuse for anything. You and I determine what good and bad is. If there’s one thing I’ve learned from being around these student it’s, they really believe and it’s in their mind, that life is what it is ... you determine your happiness, you determine your joy. Not only with your attitude but with your perception of life because life is, by nature, suffering. We suffer because we have the ability to relate to other people. We’ve had family members who’ve passed away or we’ve suffered injuries or we’ve lost a job. All these things, they never stop. So I come here today to say, adversity is inevitable, it doesn’t matter whether we like it or not. And those students showed me that.”

A coach once said, “The only disability you have is a bad attitude.”

Lattimore said, “These students, If you listen to them with intent, if you talk to them, you will learn more about you - what you need to fix about your attitude - than you ever will doing anything else. ‘Should’ is not in their vocabulary.”

The SCVRD students with whom he interacted taught Lattimore that no one should expect “should” in their life - no one should expect that everything in life “should” be given to them without work.

“We have the power because God gave it to us. You just have to do the work. You just have to sit with your feelings, sit with your emotions, the good ones and the uncomfortable ones, because they give you the answers to the test, every time. Life shouldn’t be a certain way. Life is what it is.”

In other presentations, the Carolyn Beasley Shortt Leadership Award was presented to Walmart Distribution Center for its work in hiring differently-abled workers. Proclamations were presented from the cities of Laurens, Clinton and Gray Court.

Introducing Lattimore were King Dixon, former athletics director, USC, and Clark Dean, sales representative, AMT Inc., a close friend.

Serving on the luncheon committee were District 55‘s Carolyn Beasley Shortt, chairman; J. Chad Ulmer, Jason Tavenner, Amanda Munyan, Monica Taylor, Katie Kennemore, Courtni Motes, Tina Daniels, Porcha Moore, Dr. Sara-Francis Lail; associate members, Byron Smith, Dr. Stephen Peters and Dr. David O’Shields.