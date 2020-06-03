Health Screenings & Film Showing.

A free health screenings and film showing event will be Tuesday, March 24, at The Capitol Theater & Cafe in downtown Laurens.

The showtimes will be 3:30, 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. - the short film is “A Touch of Sugar”. The Tribeca Film Festival short is “confronting America’s diabetes crisis, one community at a time” - 1 in 3 people in the U.S. have prediabetes, more than 1 in 10 people in the U.S. have diabetes, and the rate of diabetes in Laurens County is higher than the state and national average.

In addition to the film, this event will include health screenings; information and resources for those in Laurens County with prediabetes or diabetes; screenings for blood glucose, blood pressure; foot exams and eye exams; 2-minute training on compression-only CPR; healthy snacks, free glucometers, and door prizes.

This event is sponsored by the Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy Wellness Center, diabetes care and education specialists, and the Laurens County Diabetes Coalition and Community Partners.

