Devils sweep away Broome

BREAKING NEWS: Davis Wilson's 104 yards passing and Jishun Copeland's 105 yards rushing lead the 7-0 Clinton Red Devils to a 47-14 win tonight over Broome.

Now 2-0 in Region play, Clinton has a potential Region-winning matchup coming next week at home against Chapman (playing Emerald). Wilson was 7 of 9 passing and scored on a 20-yard run with 5 minutes to play lifting Clinton to a 40-14 lead. The Senior QB took a knee in Victory Formation at the Broome 1 yard line with 1:05 left on the game clock. Jishun Copeland nabbed an interception with 7 minutes to play carrying the ball to the Broome 32. After a successful pass to the 2, then a loss and a penalty made it first and goal from the Broome 20, Davis Wilson ran in his touchdown.

Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said, "I just thought out kids played with tremendous heart tonight. They had to bring their own energy tonight, the defense had a great game plan and the kids executed it. Proud of holding them to 14 points tonight; they're a great football team. A lot of credit goes to Coach Fleming holding them to 14 points tonight. (Because of injuries) those guys had to step in, Jayden Robinson a sophomore he came in did a great job running and blocking for us - key first downs he picked up. The offensive line did a great job blocking tonight. They sent a lot at us, they sent the kitchen sink and the tub and the toilet; they were hitting us from all angles and our giuys did the job. I'm just super prouyd of playing physical tonight and keeping it going throughout the second half tonight. We could have really gotten a let down when they received that onside kick and we had to get that back, one of our kids got hurt, so for us to stop them again, step up, and take control in the second half."

Asked about Senior Quarterback Davis Wilson, Fountain said, "Davis is awesome. He comes in Sunday watching film, comes in the weightroom, and great in the classroom and on the practice field. He's just getting better, I'm proud of what he did tonight and keeping his composure. It went back and forth and we were able to stay steady and our guys made big plays at big times."

About the next opponent, Chapman, Fountain said, "Another exlosive team that we're going to have to slow down. We'll try to put that game plan together starting tonight, carry it over to Sunday, and get its started on Monday. Super proud of our guys."

Clinton struck first with 2 Jykorie Gary scores in the 1st quarter - after the first Red Devil score, Broome moved the ball to the Clinton 11, where the Red Devil defense held. The Red Devil offense went on a 90-yard drive that ate up about 7 minutes on the game clock, culminating in Gary's 2nd TD run, a 2-yarder. Jishun Copeland added a 39-yard scoring run for Clinton. After a Broome score with 3 minutes until halftime, Jayden Robinson broke a 39-yard scoring run for Clinton with 1:03 before halftime. Broome onside kicked twice to start the 2nd half - after the first, Broome recovered and hit a touchdown; Clinton recovered the second. With Broome playing inspired defense, the Centurion offense was on the move again with 4:23 to play in the 3rd quarter, when Clinton's Justin Copeland intercepted a pass at the Red Devil 10-yard line. In the 4th quarter, the Clinton offense exploded - Wilson Wages on an end-around and Jishun Copeland on a run pushed the ball to the Broome 26. Jayden Robinson caught a TD pass from Davis Wilson with 9:46 to play.

Broome still wasn't done - the Centurions ran the kickoff back to the 50, and then the Red Devils were flagged for roughing the passer. A Jishun Copeland interception killed that Broome threat. He returned to the Broome 32 with 7 minutes to play.

Davis Wilson passed to Justin Copeland to the Broome 2 - but a loss and a penalty backed up Clinton to the Broome 20. Davis Wilson took it on himself, a 20-yard scoring run (40-14 Clinton, 5 minutes to play). Justin Copeland scored on a Pick-Six as Broome threw the ball in desperation (Broome already had one region loss, to Emerald). William Watts also intercepted, running the ball to the Broome 2. From there, QB Wilson managed the offense for a play-clock-expires delay of game, a run and kneel down to take the final 1:05 off the game clock.

Clinton racked up 456 yards of offense and the defense tallied 121 yards in interception returns.

Clinton's next opponent, Chapman, defeated Emerald, 52-3, at home. Clinton has won its first 2 Region games 103 - 35.