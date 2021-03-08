Development Board Move "sets Clinton back 40 years"

MAYOR IS UNHAPPY WITH LCDC DECISION - MOVING TO LAURENS.

Why is it happening and why wasn’t City Council informed? Those were the main questions asked of City Council during Monday night ‘s meeting when Mayor Bob McLean and Councilman Danny Cook spoke in regards to the LCDC’s movement to Laurens – a decision that no one on Council, McLean included, were unaware of.

“There was a reason for putting the hospital between Clinton and Laurens and there was a reason for building the Chamber building there and placing the LCDC there between our two cities. For me, the goal was to build common ground to establish a working relationship with each other,’ McLean said.

McLean told Council he found out from two board members at a recent Municipal Association meeting about the decision.

“For me to find out at the Municipal Association meeting by another two board members who happened to be there that the City of Clinton was okay with this move left me kind of dumbfounded. I, for one, had no idea that was taking place,” he said.

McLean then asked Council if any of them were aware of the LCDC’s move to Laurens, to which no one on Council responded.

“I do not feel that this was in the best interest of our city and its citizens. The board members which I’ve spoken to were told that the City Council was okay with this move. How can we be okay when none of us were informed that this vote was actually coming up? This did not just happen overnight and I wonder why Council was not informed or consulted on this vote. I am not happy with this move just as Laurens would not be happy if we moved it to the City of Clinton,” McLean said.

McLean also informed Council that he looked up the meeting agenda and pointed out that item number 13 was in regards to ‘current facility agreement and landing pad concept.’ He said that most of the board members did not know what was on there and that he knew of two board members who were not present for the meeting.

“The rest were led to believe that we as a Council approve this vote. I have a problem with that. We had no idea. We’re just setting ourselves back 40 years. The opportunity was to grow these two cities together and work together – now we put something in downtown Laurens that I would love to have in downtown Clinton, but I know Laurens wouldn’t go along with that. That’s just my opinion. I think we need to re-visit that. LCDC needs to re-visit that and possibly have another vote because most of them were not aware that we were not informed,” he said.

Like McLean, Cook felt that Council should have been informed of what was going on.

“I’m not saying it’s a bad move, good move, whatever, but I’m just a little concerned about it that the LCDC did not feel it was important enough to at least address us as a Council since we are a major player in that game. While things on the Square are going great for Laurens and I wish them all the best in regards to that – I love that old courthouse. It has a lot of sentimental value to me, but I am concerned that it’s shifting because we’ve done so much to come so far with United Way, with the Chamber of Commerce, the LCDC the hospital – everything working so well together. I don’t want the perception or the concept that LCDC is Laurens and not Laurens County,” he said. “I don’t know how or what we do about it at this point in time because it may have been voted on by the Board and it’s a done deal.”

Council also unanimously passed a motion to authorize Utilities Director Joey Meadors to move forward with a contract for pre-pay metering during the meeting. Currently the billing and payment structure allows the customers to use their city services prior to payment. Pre-pay metering will allow customers to pay for their utility service before it is used. Customers enrolling in this service will no longer pay deposits, penalties or reconnect fees after being disconnected for non-payment. Customers will be billed on a daily basis. Meters will be read each day and the usage will be deducted from the credit balances on their account. Customers may make payments at any time at the Utility Billing office, on their mobile device or computer by use of the MY USAGE app. Customers can track their usage on the app and see how any days they have left before the need to place more money into their account. The system will allow the City to collect bad debt from customers who left the system owing a balance by setting upon percentage to be paid each time a payment is made. For example, Customer A leaves the system owing $100 and in two years returns to Clinton wanting to reconnect. City staff will set a percentage, for example, 10 percent and Customer A places $200 on their account, $20 will be applied to the past due balance leaving $180 for utility service. This process eliminates fee paid to collection services to collect bad debt. However, the City will continue to use Online Collections to collect debt from customers that do not return. Customers will be charged a six-dollar fee each month in addition to their usage and the City is proposing that they place $150 in their account, for initial account startup. This six-dollar fee will offset the $1,500 minimum fee charged to the City each month. When the enrollment period reaches 250 accounts this charge will become fee neutral. This option is voluntary for customers.

Other business:

* In a 6-1 vote with the Mayor voting against, Council passed a motion to consider an emergency ordinance to temporarily suspend normal operating procedures of the City of Clinton and authorize the City Manager to enact a plan to ensure continuity in the delivery of government services in the light of the COVID-19 outbreak. The agenda item was passed, but Council said they would like to update the language and make adjustments to the ordinance.

* Jeff Shacker, field services manager with the Municipal Association of South Carolina, gave a presentation before Council of the different forms of municipal government and the different roles.

* In a 4-3 vote, Council passed a motion to contact Shacker in regards to setting up a date and time to hold a workshop to discuss matters regarding policies, roles and procedures as they pertain to a code of conduct for Council and staff.

* John Lumus, with Upstate Alliance, updated Council on current trends effecting regions and what the first half of 2021 has looked like for the state. He said trends such as targeting industries, looking at ways to connect employers to talent and maintaining a stable business environment are important now more than ever.

* Council unanimously passed a motion to approve the purchase of a used roll dump trump from 11 North Waste Disposal for $65,000. The truck would be used in different departments and would be used exclusively in September and October during demolition time for condemned houses. The rest of the months it would be used for right-of-way and sanitation departments.

* Impact 2 Purpose will be hosting the inaugural Youth Expo on August 7 at First Presbyterian Church, 400 W Main Street, Clinton from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

* Representing the community of College View, Dr. Daria Cronic requested for the City to help address stormwater and infrastructure issues going from Broad Street to the Thornwell pasture before paving begins on Elm Street. Cronic brought up her and the communities concerns, which included sewer back up, sewer smells and standing water in resident’s yards. Cronic herself has had raw sewage come through her downstairs bathroom. Cronic stated that she “doesn’t agree with any of the plans the City has at this time” but herself and the community of College View would like the infrastructure issues to be addressed first. Cronic presented a petition created by the College View community and said they would like a response by October 2, 2021.

* During Executive Session, two items were up for discussion – a legal matter regarding the Office of the City Manager and personnel and one contractual matter regarding transfer of Martha Dendy property. Upon returning from Executive Session, no action was taken.