Developers stymied; City takes Hwy. 72 land off market

After months of discussion, City Council unanimously voted to not sell the city owned property located on the southeast side of SC Highway 72 to home developers Ryan Homes or local business owner/resident Chip Cooper.

Upon returning from Executive Session, the motion was made by Councilman Danny Cook to remove the property off the market at this point in time. Interim City Manager Thomas Higgs will be tasked with working with professionals to develop a Land Use Plan to help determine future growth and development in the City of Clinton. Higgs said Council did not take this decision lightly, after months of listening to presentations from both parties – presentations that, according to Higgs, were both great options.

“It’s sad that it took this long and that it took a lot of headache from both parties, but I applaud Council. They took the time and were able to make a unanimous decision in the process,” he said.

In April, both parties presented preliminary sets of plans before Council and returned last month with plan modifications at the request of Council. Cooper, along with local business owner Joseph Dyches, presented the four following alternatives for consideration:

* Alternative 1: This includes a 10 acre parcel retained by the City of Clinton for future development, includes 55 proposed lots, meeting the current R1 zoning designations.

* Alternative 2: Similar in format to Alternative 1, this layout includes town home configuration, so an attached single family configuration up front; includes 70 parcels, including 20 town home properties.

* Alternative 3: The five acre portion that the City retains; 76 single family homes of the housing gradient; retained park green space and retained 23 +/- acres towards the rear for natural feature preservation.

* Alternative 4: The five acres retained by City; shows town homes alongside the single family, adequate for three potential restaurants; reduced “entry level” number to 42, 25 attached single family town homes units, 14 “semi-custom” units, and six custom homes.

During the May meeting, Chris Seeby and David Hagan of Ryan Homes presented their proposal, which included 139 lots that would run all the way to Highway 72 with a price range between $170-220,000. In about a 12-18 month time frame, they proposed 70 lots minimum in the ground – square footage between each house would be 10 feet, which would present a rezoning request. Their proposal also included a buy back clause, which they already have on file with The City.

Zoning

Council also made the unanimous decision to table the first reading of an ordinance amending the zoning designation of property within the City until next month’s regular meeting. The property consists of 3.31 acres and is located on the northeast corner of the intersection of W. Main Street and Airport Road. The owner has two spaces open and would like to bring in two that are no older than five years.

According to the ordinance, the City received a request to rezone the property from General Commercial District (C-3) to Manufactured Housing, Residential (R-MH). The landowner’s application was submitted to the City of Clinton Planning Commission for recommendation as to its approval or disapproval. A public hearing, which did not present any citizens for or against, was held during the meeting.

Council tabled the agenda item until next month after concerns of safety, property upkeep and the need for more information on the zoning ordinance were brought forth by Council. The property is currently zoned Commercial, which does not call for mobile homes – these properties were grandfathered into the ordinance.

This zoning issue is in Councilwoman Shirley Jenkins’ ward. Jenkins highlighted some of her concerns about amending the zoning designation.

“My first issue with the mobile homes park is that most of these homes are not energy efficient homes. We all know that our citizens as well as ourselves are complaining about the high utility bills, yet we keep bringing in these low energy efficient homes for people to move in,” she said.

The mobile home parks are located, according to Jenkins “at most of the gateways into our city.” She said they have become an eyesore because they are not being kept up.

“In the request, he (the owner) made a statement that he would keep up the mobile homes. The owner has assured us that he would improve the look of this mobile park. Right now, I’ve ridden by that mobile home park – there’s at least three homes that are already there, that are not occupied and need to be torn down and hauled away. So if he’s not taking care of what’s already there, how can he assure us that he’s going to take care of something new that’s coming in,” Jenkins questioned.

Jenkins also turned her attention to the Planning Commission. She said every time a developer wants to come in and build nice, affordable, efficient apartments “the Planning Commission has turned them down before it gets to us, but yet we can always approve for mobile homes to come into our areas.”

“Our Planning Commission Board...I’m not criticizing the actual members on the Board. But I do have a concern that the board members consist of citizens who live in the higher end of the community, but they approve for these mobile homes and other rundown places to come to the lower end of the community. I don’t think that’s fair when they don’t have to live in these communities. I don’t think they take into consideration the area, because it’s not in their neighborhood, so they don’t care. So as long as it isn’t in their neighborhood, they don’t care how it affects me or those on the other side of the tracks. If we want Clinton to grow and be a beautiful location that we want it to be, we need to be consistent throughout the City,” she said.

Jenkins added that she has no problem with mobile homes, but does have a problem with mobile home parks who bring people in, charge high rent and do not keep them up.

“Most are not really livable, per se, but they bring them in, rent them out and make big bucks Then you have the person living in the mobile home – they’re complaining to me and you all that they can’t afford their electric bills. They can’t afford their electric bills because these mobile homes are not well insulated,” she said.

Councilwoman Megan Walsh agreed with Jenkins’ on the upkeep of the property.

“I know in the past when we have made agreements with people, we have put that in contingency clauses and that kind of thing and not rested on an assurance. I worry about that loose wording that someone assures us they’re going to keep it up. Some of the places on that property right now do not look safe. I don’t know if they’re occupied or not, but I agree that we need to work towards resolving having affordable shelter for people that’s safe and also energy efficient.”

Other business:

* During a public hearing, which no one was present to speak for or against, Council unanimously passed the second reading of the City Budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

* Council unanimously passed the second reading of an ordinance for the sale of City owned property containing 0.65 acres located on the south side of Gary Street.

* Council unanimously passed a resolution, which would allocate $200,000 of the 2021 CNNGA Economic Development contribution to the Clinton Economic Development Corporation for its spec building fund.

* Council unanimously passed a resolution supporting the Municipal Association of South Carolina retail training for City staff.