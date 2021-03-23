Detecting a cancer - cases rise in younger people

HEALTH: Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital encourages maintenance of colon cancer screenings.

LAURENS — Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital is reminding individuals of the importance of preventative care and routine colonoscopies during March, Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Though often thought to be an “older person’s disease,” rates of colorectal cancer in young people have steadily been on the rise in recent years, with a reported 2.2% increase from 2011-2016 in individuals under age 50. This is opposed to a 3% decrease in individuals 65 and older, according to the American Cancer Society. This contributed to the 2018 decision by the ACS to lower its recommended screening age for average-risk adults to 45. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.

“It is crucial to pay attention to the symptoms, regardless of your age or gender,” said Dr. Christopher Baur, physician with Prisma Health Laurens Family Medicine. “If you are experiencing any of the symptoms, take them seriously and get checked by a doctor. Timely detection of colon cancer truly is an opportunity to turn a potential tragedy into a medical victory.”

National trends suggest that preventative screenings have also been severely impacted by COVID-19. The ACS recently shared studies that showed as much as 80% of colonoscopies were dropped in the Spring of 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19. Prisma Health encourages those at risk due to age or family history to consider rescheduling any appointments that have been postponed.

Colonoscopies fall into two categories: diagnostic and screening. A diagnostic colonoscopy is performed on anyone experiencing rectal bleeding, pain, changes in stools or bowel habits, or unexplained weight loss. Alternatively, a screening colonoscopy is performed on anyone who at least 45 years old or who has a family history of colorectal cancer or polyps. You do not need to have experienced symptoms to undergo a screening colonoscopy.

Colorectal cancer can develop in anyone, but those with a history of polyps or other digestive or bowel diseases are at increased risk. Anyone with a family history of colorectal cancer should be screened ideally 10 years before the age of the diagnosis of their family member. A colonoscopy is a low-risk procedure and full recovery is expected within 24 hours. Eating healthy and exercising, as well as getting screened regularly, can reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.

To find a physician, visit PrismaHealth.org.