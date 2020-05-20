Democrats set forums - Sheriff & Council

TWO FORUMS ARE SCHEDULED.

The Laurens County Democratic Party will be hosting 2 virtual candidate forums for the office of County Council District 6 -- Clinton -- and for Laurens County Sheriff.

Each candidate has been invited to participate and we are giving each of them the opportunity to make their case as to why they are best suited to be represent the citizens of Laurens. The District 6 forum will be held May 21st at 6PM and the Sheriff's forum will be May 28th, 2020 at 6PM. Both will be live streamed on Facebook through the LCDP page.

Though all of the Sheriff candidates are running on the Republican ticket, justice and safety are blind to partisanship. Whoever is elected Sheriff will be representing Laurens County as a whole and many who identify as Democrats will be voting in this primary June 9th.

Garrett McDaniel, Chair

Laurens County Democratic Party

p: 864-981-1885

e: lcdemchair@gmail.com