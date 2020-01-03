Democrats pick a front-runner

Biden re-energizes campaign, favored by most Laurens County Democrats.

Headed into Super Tuesday, the Democrats have a clear front-runner for president, thanks to South Carolina.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden swept away a crowded field, caused one challenger to quit, and claimed the momentum. President Trump almost immediately (via Twitter) labeled him “Sleepy Joe.”

But Biden said, "Just days ago the press and the pundits had declared this candidacy dead. Now, thanks to all of you — the heart of the Democratic Party — we just won, and we've won big. If the Democrats nominate me, I believe we can beat Donald Trump”.

Biden benefited from the SC Democrats’ biggest political prize – the endorsement of Jim Clyburn, the only Democrat among SC’s 7 Congressional seats.

Biden’s message of building on President Obama’s legacy apparently resonated with SC African-American voters – more than 60% polled for him in exit polls. Socialist-Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders ran a distant second – 20% statewide – to Biden’s 48% or 255,656 Democratic votes.

It was similar in Laurens County. Democrats favored Biden with 2,410 votes (49.69%) while Sanders polled 997 votes. Some Republicans voted statewide in a project called “Operation Chaos” (SC has open primaries).

Trump continued his tradition of appearing in person in states having primaries right before the Democrats’ vote – the Republican president attended a rally Friday night in North Charleston. The state Trump campaign said this about Biden’s victory:

“Once again, President Trump is the clear winner because not one of these candidates has a chance at beating him in November. The President will be running on his solid record of achievement for all Americans and will wipe the floor with whichever Democrat is unlucky enough to emerge. The South Carolina results just prove what a hot mess the Democrat primaries are, as the field once again descends into chaos heading into Super Tuesday. We don’t know who the eventual nominee will be, but they are all the same, and their radical big government socialist policies will be on the Democrat ballot in November no matter what.” - Brad Parscale, Trump 2020 campaign manager.

Third District Congressman Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens, is a co-manager of Trump 2020 in South Carolina.

Democratic challenger Tom Steyer withdrew from the campaign. He was the first Democrat to post TV ads in South Carolina, but the ads started so long ago that by primary day they were more an annoyance than a message. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg tried to come in late in the SC TV ads market – his name was not listed on the South Carolina ballot.

Trump tweeted that “Mini Mike” had one of the worst presidential debate performances ever as the Democratic candidates for president conducted a forum in Charleston last Tuesday before the Saturday primary. South Carolina Republicans chose not to conduct a Presidential Preference Primary – Trump is presumed to be the national party’s nominee standing for re-election.

The Democrats then moved to Super Tuesday (March 3) when 14 states, 1 territory and Democrats abroad conducted their voting for the Presidential nominee. It will take 270 delegate votes to be the nominee at this summer’s Democratic National Convention.