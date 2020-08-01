Democrats Meeting

Announcements:

Laurens County Democratic Party meeting will be Monday January 13, at the Laurens County Library at 7 pm.

The Laurens County Legislative Delegation will have a public meeting Thursday, Jan. 9, 6 pm in the Historic Court House, County Council Chambers, 200 W. Public Square, Laurens. Discussion will be about future Veterans Affairs Office position, upon the future retirement of Cary Bolt, current VA Office. Sign up to speak - questions - Rep. Mark Willis, 864-230-0135.

The board of the Clinton Newberry Natural Gas Authority will begin its search process for a General Manager to replace Stan Bryson, this Thursday evening.

The CNNGA Board meeting will be Thursday, 6 pm at the Clinton office. The board rotates its meetings between Clinton and Newberry, and the regular meeting will be Jan. 28. Newberry Mayor Foster Senn is the board chair; Clinton Mayor Bob McLean is vice-chair.

The Laurens County Republican Party will host Congressman Jeff Duncan at their next meeting at the Laurens County Museum (Witherspoon Building, 116 South Public Square, Laurens) on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

For more information about the Laurens County Republican Party please contact Brenda Stewart at 864-449-7700 or brenda@stewartmarketingandconsulting.com To sign up for the newsletter go to www.laurensgop.com