Decision Delayed, now coming up again

RV Parks still unresolved by Laurens County Council.

A discussion interrupted by COVID-19, what to do about RV Parks particularly on Lake Greenwood, is back before the Laurens County Council.

At its Sept. 22 meeting, council took a long time trying to sort out previous action, and a tabled motion. The matter emerged - pre-pandemic - because a developer sought to place a RV Park in the middle of a residential neighborhood. Council voted to take action, then tabled the issue, then decided not to bring it up again until in-person council meetings could resume, post-pandemic.

Laurens County does not have zoning, to deal with these issues.

The discussion of driven by Council Vice-chairman Joe Wood, who wondered by the matter was back on the agenda.

“When I am confused,” Wood said, “I ask questions.”

He was told that the agenda item was an update, not designed for a vote. Wood said that was a good thing, because a vote would have been final action and, in his mind, not all the RV Park-owners had been heard on the matter.

At issue is County Ordinance 872. Variances can be granted by the Laurens County Planning Commission. But two speakers - Allen Titus and Michael Hobby - said the proposal still contains language that is unsettling to RV Park-owners.

“The county needs to be pro-business,” said Titus, who owns a 16-site park near Cross Hill.

“This is flawed,” said Hobby, who owns two parks.

Neither man agreed that RV Parks are suitable in the middle of residential neighborhoods. They recognized that existing parks are “grandfathered” from extensive, new regulations, but Titus wondered about some of the rules dealing with “repairs” of RV sites.

County Administrator Jon Caime said restrictions would kick in only if an existing RV Park were extensively expanded.

Then, there would have to be buffers - 50 ft of open space, or 25 ft of open space and a tree-line or fence is proposed. What trees are acceptable and what fences can be installed are outlined in the county’s more-stringent junk-yards ordinance.

The buffers do not apply to property fronting water, or fronting a road.

For instance, a RV Park does not have to have a line of trees blocking the view of Lake Greenwood.

But, if the park is built close to neighboring houses, the buffers would be enforced.

RV Parks are popular with vacationers, but also with transients, fishermen and hunters, and job-commuters. Home owners have expressed concerns to council that the transient nature of these parks leads to people not taking care of the property - or leaving trash near their property - and loud noises.

Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts said the matter would not be settled until Laurens County voters approve zoning.

But Hobby said, the county could make much better use of its Planning Commission in addressing quality-of-life concerns throughout Laurens County.

The matter was not resolved, and could come up for final action in October.