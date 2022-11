50% TURNOUT IN LAURENS COUNTY - a link to results.

Just over 8,400 Laurens County voters punched the Straight Ticket Republican button on voting machines today (General Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022) - as voter turnout locally for the mid-term elections came in a a bit over 50% of eligible voters. Results:

https://www.enr-scvotes.org/SC/Laurens/115442/Web02.307075/#/?undefined