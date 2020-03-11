Decision 2020

TRUMP carries Laurens County; TRIBBLE wins County Council seat, more than a thousand write-ins for coroner and sheriff; Sales Tax Wins.

A red tsunami sweeping through Laurens County today has produced a new member of Laurens County Council representing a portion of the Clinton area.

David Tribble, Republican challenger for Seat 7, has unseat the County Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts, a Democrat. Tribble won 56.82% of the vote, to Pitts 43.10% (Tribble = 2,154; Pitts = 1,634). Tribble benefitted from President Trump carrying Laurens County with 65.61%, Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham 63.89% and Republican Congressman Jeff Duncan carrying his home county with 68.01% of the vote.

Most other County races were for unopposed candidates, although more than 1,000 write-in voters were cast in the Coroner’s race and in the Sheriff’s race. Vickie Cheek is the Coroner; Don Reynolds is the Sheriff.

The Capital Initiative, 1-cent Sales Tax passes: 58.09% yes, to 41.91% no. The penny will be added to the sales tax countywide for 8 years, expecting to raise $35 Million to complete 16 designated projects.

In Laurens County, 30,685 people voted for President, out of 42,249 registered voters.

For District 56 School Board – Clinton, Joanna, Cross Hill – Seat 1 was won by Rhonda Gary, 62.11%, over Laurie Ramage Dyches, 37.42%; and in Seat 2, incumbent Kimberly Williams Carter won re-election, 69.6% to 26.21% for George Austin III. Incumbent Chairman Jim Barton wins re-election, and Charles Stinson wins election in the 2 other School Board races (non-partisan). Board Members Edna McGee and Dr. Patsy Sadler decided not to stand for re-election.

By 9:15 pm, 33 of 33 precincts in Laurens County had been tabulated.

By 9:30 pm, 14 of SC's 46 counties had completed and reported their tallies - there are more that 3.5 Million registered voters in South Carolina. President Trump leads the SC race with 55% of the votes tallied.