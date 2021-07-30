Home / Breaking News / Death reported

Fri, 07/30/2021
Laurens County Sheriff's Office

PRESS RELEASE

On the morning of July 30, 2021, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Beaverdam Church Rd in the Enoree area of Laurens County due to an individual causing a disturbance. An individual was arrested on scene and transported to the Johnson Detention Center where he was booked for Breach of Peace and Resisting Arrest. While at the Detention Center, the inmate experienced a medical emergency, at which time Deputies rendered aid until EMS arrived. The inmate was transported to the Hospital, where he passed away a short time later. SLED was requested to investigate, as is protocol with any in-custody death.

Sheriff Don Reynolds Laurens County, South Carolina

