A death in Laurens

Thu, 01/23/2020 - 9:14am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Laurens County Sheriff's Office

 

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION.

 

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Statement:

 This morning (1/23/2020) at approximately 3AM, deputies responded to a residence on Walker Avenue in Laurens in reference to a victim of gunshot wounds. Upon arrival, the victim was discovered to be deceased. There is no threat to the public and we believe this to be an isolated incident. This is an ongoing and active investigation and details will be released as they are available. We will issue a press release later today with additional information.  

 

