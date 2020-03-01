Death at the Johnson Detention Center

INMATE FOUND DEAD; NO IDENTIFICATION.

(FOX Carolina) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said SLED and the county coroner are investigating after an inmate was found dead in the county jail Friday morning.

The inmate at Laurens County’s Johnson Detention Center was found dead in a cell around 5 a.m. The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the coroner’s office for additional details.