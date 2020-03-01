Home / Breaking News / Death at the Johnson Detention Center

Death at the Johnson Detention Center

Fri, 01/03/2020 - 9:31pm Vic MacDonald

INMATE FOUND DEAD; NO IDENTIFICATION.

 

(FOX Carolina) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said SLED and the county coroner are investigating after an inmate was found dead in the county jail Friday morning.

The inmate at Laurens County’s Johnson Detention Center was found dead in a cell around 5 a.m. The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the coroner’s office for additional details.

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here