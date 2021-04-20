Death charge announced

Reckless Homicide.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following statement:

“On April 15th at approximately 7:30PM, Deputies were dispatched to Leesville Church Road in Laurens in reference to an individual being hit by a car. Upon arrival, the victim was deceased. Prior to the incident, witnesses observed the victim and a female arguing in a truck. At some point, the victim exited the vehicle and the subject attempted to drive away. At this time, the victim was struck by the vehicle. The driver was identified as Catherine Ophelia Knight of Laurens and she was charged with Driving Under the Influence and Reckless Homicide for the death of the passenger, 65 year old Marlon Brando Johnson also of Laurens.”