Home / Breaking News / Death charge announced

Death charge announced

Tue, 04/20/2021 - 12:22pm adslogin

Reckless Homicide.

 

 

 

 

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following statement:

“On April 15th at approximately 7:30PM, Deputies were dispatched to Leesville Church Road in Laurens in reference to an individual being hit by a car. Upon arrival, the victim was deceased. Prior to the incident, witnesses observed the victim and a female arguing in a truck. At some point, the victim exited the vehicle and the subject attempted to drive away. At this time, the victim was struck by the vehicle. The driver was identified as Catherine Ophelia Knight of Laurens and she was charged with Driving Under the Influence and Reckless Homicide for the death of the passenger, 65 year old Marlon Brando Johnson also of Laurens.”

 

Trending Video

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media