A Deadly Virus, Laurens County

1 death, 8 cases of deadly virus in Laurens County.

Laurens County Emergency Management has announced the first death of a Laurens County person, identified by name in the Laurens newspaper, relayed from state officials today (April 8).

No information about the person who died was available, Emergency Management said. The COVID-19 virus has killed 51 people in South Carolina.

On April 7, it produced the deadliest total in the United States of any other disease or accidents. The “peak” for South Carolina is expected to be April 28-30.

By that “peak,” 442 deaths are projected for South Carolina.

“We would ask that everyone please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Laurens County officials also received notification from SC DHEC’s that they have confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in the county. SC DHEC has reported a total of 8 cases in Laurens County. The public is reminded that this Coronavirus COVID-19 is an active part of our State with the total number of SC DHEC reported cases statewide is continuously rising each day,” said Joey Avery, emergency management director.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office provided the name of the first COVID-19 victim, the Laurens Advertiser newspaper said. This person lived in Clinton, according to many social media posts. Clinton has 2 COVID-19 cases, and projections (by zip code) say the city is on-track for 14 projected, positive cases.

The newspaper said there are 2 suspected, local deaths.

South Carolinians are under a home-or-work order until further notice. The only effective way of curtailing the virus, health experts say, is for people to stay away from each other.

Announcing the county’s first death in an April 7 statement, Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn said Gov. Henry McMaster’s order will be enforced in the city, Laurens County’s seat of government.

“Unfortunately, many have continued to engage in behavior which puts themselves and their neighbors’ health at risk. As a result, infections in Laurens are steadily on the rise, and today we suffered our first death,” Senn said.

All stores in Laurens which are deemed essential and were not previously closed by the Governor must limit the number of customers allowed into the store at any given time. No more than five (5) customers per 1,000 square feet or 20% of the limit set by the fire marshal, whichever is less, shall be permitted. Businesses must not “knowingly allow customers, patrons or guests to congregate within six (6) feet of one another, exclusive of family units,” and they must implement reasonable steps to comply with CDC and DHEC sanitation guidelines, Senn said.

The Police will enforce Governor’s order, he said.

Senn’s statement said, “The City of Laurens has developed a response which is in keeping with law enforcement agencies across our state. In light of the declared state of emergency and the need to protect human lives and public health, the City of Laurens Police Department will vigorously enforce this Order. Laurens Police request the assistance of the public in enforcing the Governor’s Order. If you witness a violation of the Order, please dial the non-emergency line to report the violation. If police are able to respond to the incident and witness a violation in-progress, violators will be fined in accordance with the terms of the Order. It is essential that we reduce the spread of infection during this critical period so that we do not overwhelm the limited resources of our healthcare system. Since these restrictions ordered by the Governor are mandatory, the City of Laurens cannot and will not fail to enforce them. To do so would be a violation of the law and put public health at risk.”

Governments have adopted meet-by-phone resolutions - even with these measures in place, the public must have 24-hours notice of public bodies’ meetings. The Clinton City Council canceled its April 6 meeting; a report said it might be conducted April 16. The Laurens County Council was to have met April 14.

The virus effect has extended to business. The BMW, Greer, shutdown is extended to April 30.

Lowe’s closed all its U.S. and Canada stores on Easter Sunday to applaud the efforts of its 3,000 associates.

Greenwood Mills has shifted to making masks, away from denim.

In sports, The Masters (Augusta, Ga.) is set for Nov. 9-15, 2020.

Day Cares can remain open. A Post & Courier, Charleston, article reported, “SC child care centers have wide flexibility under McMaster’s coronavirus mandates.”

Laurens County Emergency Management guidelines:

“We must continue to follow Governor Henry McMaster’s Executive Order 2020-21, issued on 6 April which includes a mandatory ‘Home or Work’ order and mandates capacity limitations to retail businesses still operating.

“The governor’s ‘Home or Work’ order went into effect on, Tuesday, April 7 at 5:00 PM. As indicated in the executive order, permitted travel includes commuting for work, visiting family, and obtaining essential goods or services.

“We must continue to do our individual preventive efforts in order to limit the spread throughout our state.

“Simply put please stay at home if possible.

“We are still asking the public to continue to follow the preventive guidelines from the CDC and SC DHEC:

“Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

“Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

“Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

“Stay home when you are sick.

“Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

“Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

“Refrain from handshaking,

“Refrain from any large group gatherings

“Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet separation

“Do not be alarmed if you see our EMS personnel wearing a mask, gloves and safety glasses with an outer garment that is not part of our normal uniform attire on some calls for service. We are dressed this way for our protection as well as the protection to you our citizens. Should you have any questions of that person, please ask them to produce their official county ID which each one carries with them and should be visible.”

DHEC Care Line (855) 472-3432, available 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. If you believe you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, you can be assessed virtually through MUSC by visiting musc.care.