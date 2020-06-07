Deadline: Thursday, July 23, 2020

2020 Laurens County Community Foundation Community Enrichment Grants are being offered.

The Laurens County Community Foundation (LCCF) is pleased to announce the commencement of the Fifth Annual Laurens County Community Enhancement Grant Program.

Competitive grants in amounts up to $1500 will be awarded in September to Laurens County citizens or organizations who need to finance meritorious projects designed to benefit county citizens and that will enhance the character and culture of our wonderful community. Beginning June 23, Laurens County residents and organizations were welcome to submit proposals to the Laurens County Community Foundation for a 2020 LCCF Community Enrichment Grant.

Applications and additional information about the competitive proposals may be obtained:

from the LCCF website www.laurenscountycf.org

• via email: robin@laurenscountycf.org

• from the office (MS Bailey Municipal Center - LCCF Office, 211 N. Broad St., Clinton; Office Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday; telephone: 864-681-5223)

The deadline for the receipt of the 2020 grant proposals is 3 p.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020.

An announcement said, “The Laurens County Community Foundation is committed to furthering its mission of enhancing the quality of life of the citizens of Laurens County by supporting organizations that are making a positive impact in our community, through grants, scholarships, and by encouraging the practice of philanthropy.

“If you are interested in making a tax-deductible donation to support our mission, leaving a legacy through your will, or starting a charitable fund that will grow over time, responding to immediate and future community needs, please don’t hesitate to contact us. The Laurens County Community Foundation and you — making Laurens County an even greater place in which to live!”