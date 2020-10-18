Days To Ride - October Activities

3 PHOTO GALLERIES, SEE BELOW - The Roger Rice Ride & The Trump Train.

On Oct. 17 & 18, in Laurens and Clinton, October Activities get into full swing with the 9th Annual Memorial Ride to benefit the Deputy Roger Rice Ride-On Fund. The event is at Destination Sports, 23165 Hwy 56 E., Clinton - in honor of all our fallen officers. SC Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is the special guest, and there is a flag-posting memorial ceremony for this year's fallen officers. The memorial fund assists officers and the families in need in Laurens County. The event has a Noon start with kick-stands up at 2 pm.

Also, supporters of the Trump-Pence re-election stage a Trump Train vehicles parade through the cities. They are rallying support for the President's re-election in the Tuesday, November 3, 2020 General Election for The White House, seats in the United States Senate and the House of Representatives, a single member district Laurens County Council race, and elections for School District 56 and 55 seats, and a 1-cent local option, sales tax proposal for 8 years in Laurens County. The Trump Train event happens from 2:45 to 4 pm.