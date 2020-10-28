Day for Veterans

Clinton to host Veterans Day festivities.

The City of Clinton will honor those who have served the United States Armed Forces with a special Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday, November 11, at 11 a.m. in Vance Park, 198 W. Florida St. in Clinton.

Guest speakers will include Patrick Elswick, USMC; and Donald McLean, COL, U.S. Army (Ret.). The City will also pay tribute to veterans of all wars as part of the event.

Prior to the ceremony, the community is invited to participate in a half-mile walk/run/ruck at 10:30 a.m., hosted by CrossFit864. Those interested in participating can sign up for the run by visiting runsignup.com/race/sc/clinton/veteransdaywalkrunruck<https://runsignup.com/race/sc/clinton/veteransdaywalkrunruck>.

Proceeds from the run will go to benefit the WLS Foundation, an organization which seeks to strengthen veterans and their families in the fight to heal from trauma and live well. To learn more about the WLS Foundation, visit their website, [http://www.whenlifesucks.org<http://www.whenlifesucks.org/]www.whenlifesucks.org<http://www.whenlifesucks.org/>.

THANK YOU, VETERANS. On behalf of the students and staff of Clinton High School, Cadets of the Army JROTC Corps of Cadet present to the City of Clinton appreciation notes written by students to the veterans of the Clinton area. From left are: Cadet Commander Jasmine McCaulley, Freshmen Privates Allie Otto, Anna Litzenberger, Morgan Benson, CHS Principal Dr. Martha Brothers, Trenton McWatters, Henry Curtis, Cainen Ham, and Lacy Mills, representing the City of Clinton. Private Litzenberger said on behalf of the Corps that the notes are for individuals who humbled themselves and served the nation with honor, courage, and commitment. Commander McCaulley has a long list of relatives serving in the military, and nearly all the other cadets have a relative with military service. The letters will be presented to veterans at the Nov. 11 Clinton Veterans Day Observance, and given to local care facilities for distribution to their veterans. The CHS-City presentation was last Wednesday at the Clinton High School front portico; the Veterans Day ceremony will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m., at Vance Park, Uptown Clinton. - Photo by Vic MacDonald

