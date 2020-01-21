A Day of Racial Justice and Service

“Faith is taking the first step even when you can’t see the whole staircase.” – MLK.

The Rev. Dr. Diane Moffett brought the message – “The Redemptive Power of Love: Breaking Grounds for Unity in Community” – on Monday, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday, at Edmunds Hall, Presbyterian College. She is the president and executive director of the Presbyterian Mission Agency in Louisville, Ky. She was joined in celebration by PC students and staff presenting scripture and remarks, and in musical selections by John Merrill and the Poplar Spring AME Choir, and PC freshman Lexii McDowell and senior Jerius Duncan. On Wednesday (Jan. 22), students will pack 10,000 meals for people in need throughout the world, at First Presbyterian Church, Clinton, in a Rise Against Hunger event, as part of the MLK National Day of Service. – Photo by Vic MacDonald

PREVIOUS: Presbyterian College to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King

Presbyterian College will celebrate the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with a day of service and a program to commemorate the legacy of the civil rights leader.

The MLK Day Convocation will take place at 5 p.m. Jan. 20 in Edmunds Hall on the PC campus. The community is welcome.

The Rev. Dr. Diane Moffett, president and executive director of the Presbyterian Mission Agency in Louisville, Ky., will speak at the program. The convocation’s theme is “The Redemptive Power of Love: Breaking Grounds for Unity In Community.” Moffett is a native of Oakland, Calif., and holds a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and social welfare from the University of California at Berkeley. She also holds a Master of Divinity and a Doctorate of Ministry from San Francisco Theological Seminary in San Anselmo, Calif.

Moffett served as senior pastor of Saint James Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, N.C., and also held pastorates in Oakland, Calif., and East Orange, N.J. Moffett is the author of “Beyond Greens and Cornbread: Reflections on African American Christian Identity.” She has served in several roles in the greater PC(USA), including past moderator of the Salem Presbytery, vice president of the National Black Presbyterian Caucus and preacher for the General Assembly.

The MLK Day Convocation will also include musical guests from Poplar Springs AME Church in Laurens.

An opening reception will precede the event at 4:30 p.m.

Students will volunteer in the community earlier in the day. On Jan. 22, students will pack 10,000 meals for people in need throughout the world during a Rise Against Hunger event at First Presbyterian Church in Clinton.