A day of memorial

Columbia – The South Carolina AFL-CIO will remember our brothers and sisters who have lost their lives and fight for safe workplaces and good jobs for all workers on April 28th Workers Memorial Day.

At the forefront of the Workers Memorial Day is the COVID-19 pandemic – a major crisis for working people, our families, our country and the world. Each of our communities is struggling in different ways, but is more important now more than ever for the labor movement to commemorate those we have lost on the job, renew our fight for stronger safety and health protection, and highlight the need to speak up for workers rights.

This year marks an especially urgent need to call for workers safety protections against COVID-19.

Thousands more workers’ lives are being tragically and needlessly lost to COVID-19 because workers are not getting the protections, they need to feel safe at work-the protections that would save lives and stop the spread of this deadly virus.

The Trump administration has weakened or repealed key protections and has refused to enforce laws that would hold employers accountable and keep front-line and essential workers safe. The administration has slashed safety agency budgets and staff so that workers have been left to fend for themselves.

Working people across America are joining together to fight back against these attacks and are calling for the administration to put working people’s health and safety above corporate interests. It is critical for safety agencies to enact emergency rules that will hold employers accountable and protect workers from infectious diseases like COVID-19 at work.

Upstate manufacturers collaborating on COVID-19, includes 3 Laurens County industries

Manufacturing companies have unique challenges during this time, and a newly formed partnership between area small, medium and large manufacturers has given companies a platform to share best practices.

The Greater Upstate Manufacturing Sector Partnership is an industry-driven collaboration supported by partners in workforce development, education and economic development, and made up of regional companies including Michelin North America, AWL, Century Printing, Norbord, and ZF. The collaboration is modeled after similar partnerships active in 17 states around the country, and representatives convene via virtual meeting to discuss return to work strategies and employee communications, among other pertinent topics. The Greater Upstate Manufacturing Sector Partnership is inviting other area

manufacturers, no matter the size, to join the conversation – if you are a

Greater Upstate SC manufacturer and are interested in collaborating, contact greaterupstateemsp@outlook.com

With 89 percent of adults hospitalized with COVID-19 having some sort of pre-existing condition, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the States Offering the Most Coronavirus Support, as well as accompanying videos. The report seeks to examine how states care for people who are at risk both health-wise and financially.

To identify which states offer the most support during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 key metrics. Our data set ranges from whether the state will offer free vaccinations once a vaccine exists to the share of households in poverty that receive social assistance. Below, you can see highlights from the report, along with a WalletHub Q&A.

States with the Most Support States with the Least Support 1. Massachusetts 42. Texas 2. District of Columbia 43. Tennessee 3. Rhode Island 44. Florida 4. Maine 45. Indiana 5. North Dakota 46. Virginia 6. New Mexico 47. South Carolina 7. Vermont 48. Georgia 8. Colorado 49. Arizona 9. Kentucky 50. Mississippi 10. Minnesota 51. North Carolina

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-offering-the-most-coronavirus-support/73333/

Q&A with WalletHub

What groups need the most support during the coronavirus pandemic?

“It’s not just people with pre-existing conditions or the elderly who are vulnerable to COVID-19. Many Americans who aren’t at-risk physically are in a dangerous position financially,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “Coronavirus has caused millions of Americans to lose their jobs, which means unemployment insurance and social assistance programs have become nearly as vital to fighting the pandemic as medical treatment. Now more than ever, proper nutrition and hygiene are essential to good overall health, which makes me especially worried about vulnerable populations such as the homeless, who are more likely than most to come in contact with the virus.”

How can people help their at-risk friends and neighbors?

“People can support their at-risk friends and neighbors in several ways, such as helping them minimize the amount of time they spend in public by going shopping for essential items in their place and dropping them off at the door. What a lot of people don’t consider is that any arrangements taken to support those at risk need to be long-term, since at-risk populations remain vulnerable until a vaccine is found,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst.

Why does Massachusetts offer the most support during the COVID-19 pandemic?

“One reason that Massachusetts offers the most support during the coronavirus pandemic is that it is one of only three states to require that patients don’t have to foot any of the bill for coronavirus treatment, which goes above and beyond just the free testing that most states offer,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “Massachusetts will also offer a COVID-19 vaccine at no cost, once one is available.”

Why does North Carolina rank lowest for offering support during the coronavirus pandemic?

“One major reason why North Carolina is the lowest ranking state when it comes to offering support during the coronavirus pandemic is its high rate of residents without health insurance,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “North Carolina also lags behind other states in adopting online healthcare technology, and it has the lowest percentage of all unemployed people receiving unemployment insurance in the country.”