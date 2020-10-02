Lander encourages supporters to celebrate Day of Giving in honor of its 148 birthday.

GREENWOOD – Lander University’s 148th birthday is fast approaching, and donors are encouraged to join in the celebration by taking part in a Day of Giving.

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, Lander will celebrate Founder’s Day and mark its 148th birthday – that’s nearly a century and a half since the university first opened its doors in 1872.

From noon on Feb. 11 to noon Feb. 12, friends and donors are encouraged to galvanize their support of the university by donating in support of it and its students during Lander’s 24-hour Day of Giving campaign.

“Donors can choose to support a specific area or program of their choice at the university, such as scholarships, academic and student life programs, colleges and departments or athletics; or designate their gift to the Lander Excellence Fund, which helps the university address its greatest needs,” said Mike Worley, vice president for University Advancement. “Those needs can be anything from classroom equipment, such as microscopes for biology labs or kilns for art studios, to study abroad assistance for Honors students and professional development programs for our faculty.”

How to celebrate Lander’s Day of Giving

The 24-hour day of giving begins at noon on Feb. 11, and lasts until noon Feb. 12. All gifts – large and small – will have a direct and positive effect on Lander’s current and future students.

Gifts can be made through a host of convenient ways, including:

Using Lander’s secure, online giving portal at landergivingday.com;

Donating change from credit card and debit card purchases by selecting the “Round-up” feature on the giving sites;

Calling The Lander Foundation at 864-388-8350;

Personally presenting your gift by stopping by the Lander University Foundation & Alumni Center at 302 Hampton Ave., Greenwood;

Mailing your donation to The Lander Foundation, 320 Stanley Ave., Greenwood, SC 29649. Make your check out to The Lander Foundation and mark the donation to Day of Giving. Also, please notate if you want your funds to benefit any particular college/school.

Challenges will be a part of the Day of Giving campaign as well. For example, challenges can include class years, fraternities and sororities, corporate and professional organizations, athletic teams, alumni networks, parent clubs, and academic and co-curricular organizations.

Beyond the affinity group challenges, others such as social media challenges, matching challenges, and hourly challenges are in development.

To set up challenges, friends and supporters are encouraged to contact The Lander Foundation at 864-388-8350.

Lander supporters are also encouraged to show their spirit by wearing Lander colors and gear during the Day of Giving, and sharing their school spirit on social media.

“In addition to spreading the word about Lander’s Day of Giving and encouraging others to join in the support, we want to reach out to other university family members and supporters, and connect with them as members of the Lander community,” said Worley.

