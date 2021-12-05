A day to give

Presbyterian College gearing up for 4th annual Giving Day.

Presbyterian College’s annual Giving Day is quickly approaching and the college is encouraging parents, friends and alumni to take part in the 24-hour fundraising campaign to be held on May 26 beginning at 12 a.m.

The inspiration behind Giving Day came from a quote from PC Founder William Plumer Jacobs diary.

“It’s kind of like a decision day when he was like ‘ok, I want to found a college’. His little backstory – PC and Thornwell have the same founder so the orphanage came first and then our founder decided we needed a place in the community where they can continue their education,” said Amanda Dowdle, director of annual giving.

The quote itself reads: “I have at last set my heart on a plan, the complete fulfillment of which I desire to commemorate my twentieth anniversary at Clinton. It is nothing more nor less than the establishment of a College at Clinton. It will take a vast outlay of time and money but it can be done and, God willing, it shall be done. I have been thus explicit because I have hereby resolved to establish a college in the town of Clinton.”

“So it’s interesting to see he had this idea here and he prayerfully talked about how it would take time and money. We’ve been around 140 years now and fundraising is still such an integral part into what we do,” Dowdle said.

The main focus, she said, is to raise support for annual funds – unrestricted giving where the need is the most.

“As we’ve seen over this past year during COVID-19, it’s definitely been a trying year and we’ve seen a growing need for our students, especially for tuition support. Our greatest need right now is support for our students, so Giving Day kind of creates this digital fundraising movement that is fun and engaging where people can support our students,” she said.

Each year, if a gift of a certain amount is given, the donor will receive a pair of socks. There is a different design each year and according to Dowdle, they will be getting ready to release the new design soon.

“We are looking to surpass the amount from last year, which is $536,000 in 24 hours and then a targeted goal of 1,880 donations, which is playing off the year we were founded,” she said. “Promoting any amount makes a difference.”

Visit www.presby.edu/giving/giving-day/ to make a contribution. On the day of, a form will be available at the link provided for giving. Those interested in giving may also contact any member of the Office of Advancement staff to make a gift over the phone starting at 8 a.m.

Contact Dowdle at 864-833-8228 for any other questions and follow PC’s social media channels to stay up-to-date on Giving Day and other Blue Hose news.