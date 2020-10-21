Home / Breaking News / A day to celebrate trees

A day to celebrate trees

Wed, 10/21/2020 - 3:05pm Vic MacDonald
The community is invited to join the City of Clinton for their annual Arbor Day celebration on Friday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. at Pine Street Park. Social distancing protocols will be in place during the ceremony, and attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain a distance of six feet for the duration of the event.

WHAT:                 Weather permitting, the City of Clinton will host a Celebration of Arbor Day.

WHEN:                 Friday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m.

WHERE:               Pine Street Park, City of Clinton.

