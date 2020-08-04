A day care's response to virus exposure

Young World Shuts Down.

Young World Day Care, a Clinton icon for 50 years, has closed its doors after a worker blew the whistle on COVID-19 testing and at least one positive result. The owner says she followed DHEC advice (not to cause a panic), then her dad was hospitalized with the virus.

The worker's March 30 Facebook post has been taken down, because the worker-poster was receiving threats, and in a subsequent video the worker says it was “not my place” to inform parents of the testing.

COVID-19 is a potentially deadly virus that has claimed 26 lives in South Carolina since early March. Most victims are elderly, or those with underlying health problems, but young people and infants have died, also.

Young World said April 1 that an employee of theirs tested positive on March 31 (and is in self-quarantine), and an employee’s family member tested positive April 1. They are among 1,554 South Carolinians with positive tests (as of April 2).

The closure originally was for 3 days, later extended to April 15, for a thorough cleaning.

The ownership says it was in the process of notifying state agencies and parents when a torrent of negative comments came their way, and caused a distraction.

In the midst of having employees and owners tested, the ownership had the additional challenge of a family member (with a high fever) testing positive for the Coronavirus; this family member was met at the emergency room door by two nurses in full protective gear, according to an owner's Facebook video. After that, the family came first, the owner said (it has been linked many times and is linked on this newspaper's page).

In addition, a leading City of Clinton official has asked for prayer for this individual (this person died on April 7, personal information is protected by HIPPA).

The employee who tested positive said there were no symptoms, and the employee did not go anywhere except to the grocery store, according to another Facebook post. Which grocery, when parents were notified, and how, and how many other employees also were tested was not immediately clear.

Some employees are awaiting their test results, the “whistleblower” indicated.

The original post said, in part, “(The office staff) refused to let parents know, and they refused to close the doors until our results came back.”

The employee said the original post was done out of anger and frustration. The employee, almost immediately on social media, apparently began receiving threats. Young World said, through Department of Social Services guidelines, they are considered an essential service and not required to close (during the governor’s declared state of emergency).

“Child care is critical support for working families, businesses, and children. We have always been a staple in this community and in families’ everyday lives,” Young World posted.

“Effective on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 we have closed Young World Day Care. We originally said 3 days however, at this time, our tentative date for reopening is Wednesday, April 15th, 2020.”

The morning of April 1, there were three cars in the front parking spaces, and no sign of children. There was no posted Closed sign.

The day care said DSS cleaning standards will be met and exceeded, and assured everyone it is closely monitoring COVID-19.

It was not immediately clear if children were exposed to the Coronavirus.

The worker who tested positive posted a timeline of activities, and said there were very mild symptoms. “First off let me start by saying NO ONE IS SAFE! What did you expect?!?,” the post says.

“I was only tested because of a POSSIBLE positive test with another family member (that family member tested negative).” The start of mild symptoms was March 18-20 - diarrhea, exhaustion, legs hurt - and by March 21 the worker had no taste or smell.

No taste or smell, sneezing, occasional cough, sleepy came next, and extended from March 22 to the present. There was no fever, sore throat, “actual cough” or shortness of breath, the post said.

“I feel fine. I haven’t been anywhere other than work and the grocery store. Symptoms are based on health and age from what I’m being told,” the post said.

Coronavirus is extremely contagious by contact, surfaces and droplets from a person’s talking or sneezing. There is no cure, and no vaccine - the virus has killed 12,064 people in the United States (April 7 figure).

