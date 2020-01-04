Home / Breaking News / A day care is closed

A day care is closed

Wed, 04/01/2020 - 7:57pm Vic MacDonald
"Our hearts go out to everyone in our community affected by this virus and across the world." Young World statement

DAY CARE IN CLINTON IS CLOSED - TWO POSITIVE TESTS.

 

Young World Day Care in Clinton has closed - an employee and a member of an employee's family have tested positve for the Coronavirus.

A statement is published on the facility's Facebook page. It has provided child care for 50 years.

Originally the closing was planned for 3 days - now, the expected re-opening date is April 15. Young World is at 101 Mississippi Dr., Clinton. Four positive cases of COVID-19, a potentially deadly disease, have been found in Laurens County - 26 people have died from the illness in South Carolina. In Georgia the death toll is much higher, and the governor there issued a mandatory stay at home order today.

A Young World employee tested positive as of yesterday (March 31) - the person is in self-quarantine. A Young World employee's family member tested positive as of today (April 1). The facility has been in contacted with the Department of Social Services, the posting says. Cleaning guidelines will be followed, the posting says.

 

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here