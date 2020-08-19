D56 Science Olympiad Scholarship

Science Olympiad makes a Red Devil $10,000 “richer” headed off to college - video below.

Now THAT was a tough secret to keep.

Clinton High School Science Teacher and veteran Science Olympiad Coach Michael Mack knew it before anybody else. He got a heads-up from the National Science Olympiad and a “more to follow.” Then, a tech guy put him on a web-cam making the announcement, encouraging him to “sound excited” - when the final product was shown, Mack was the most excited-sounding of the five science teachers who were videoed.

These are, after all, scientists - trained to be patient and methodical, not to go crazy after the first result or trial run, trained to prove and dis-prove and prove again. But Mack was fighting against every one of those instincts - THIS was definitely going to happen, one of his students was going to win one of America’s Most Prestigious Scholarships.

Team Clinton Science Olympiad Member and 2020 Clinton High School Graduate Tytajha Robinson is the winner of one of just five Scholarships NATIONALLY awarded in the first Dr. Gerard J. Putz annual scholarship competition, The District 56 Board of Trustees saw the video announcement at its Aug. 3 meeting (it’s the final scholarship announced in the video posted to our MyClintonNews.com website).

Tytajha’s summer job is in the District 56 office, and they gave her a cake to celebrate. This summer and into the fall, she is taking her talents to Wofford College. She wants to design artificial limbs and devices that help athletes recover from devastating injuries.

She knew she had applied for the scholarship, she did not know she had received it until the national people told Mack he could reveal the secret. Team Clinton Science Olympiad Coach Terri O’Shields said she was in a meeting and could not view the 3 p.m. announcement until almost 4; by then, Tytajha has posted something like, “wow, wasn’t expecting this news.”

She has been a part of the Team Clinton, State Champion National Science Olympiad Team for 7 years.

Their state and national competitions were wiped out this spring by the Coronavirus/COVID-19 crisis.

O’Shields said Robinson has been talking about her athletic-injury-related career since the fourth grade. Robinson said, “I attended a Clemson Camp, and a woman there was talking about it.” Mack said Robinson’s Science Olympiad “gift” is in the field of Experimental Design.

“She has done really well (part of the three-person team that won this event at state five years in a row). She leads others, she initiates the process,” Mack said. “Plus, she has beautiful handwriting. The scholarship judges were very impressed by her application.”

In Experimental Design, teams get a limited number of materials and a topic, and are told to “make something,” documenting the process with a written report. They have 50 minutes. Robinson said at state, the materials usually make some sense, but at nationals they are really random.

Robinson also has participated in disease detectives, epidemiology, invasive species, and ecology at the South Carolina Science Olympiad. The state championships were held for many years at Newberry College, then moved to The Citadel in Charleston.

When schools shut down March 17, Robinson remembers having a headache and really just wanting to go home. Over a long weekend, District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields called to say they wouldn’t be going back on Tuesday as expected - COVID-19 had struck South Carolina, and the United States.

“After February, I had stopped doing everything and just focused on school,” said Robinson, who was a varsity cheerleader and had played soccer. In February, everybody expected there would be a Science Olympiad; by March that dream was gone.

Terri O’Shields said she is going to see if Robinson can come back some from Wofford in Spartanburg to Clinton to help coach Team Clinton, on Saturdays. That is when, or if, there’s going to be Saturday College Football - Robinson will be a Terriers Cheerleader.

Now, she will be going $10,000 ahead of the game, thanks to the National Science Olympiad. Robinson said, “This was the first year for the scholarship. I figured it was worth a shot.”