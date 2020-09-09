Cross Hill man convicted of murder loses an appeal to SC higher court

The Chief Judge of the South Carolina Court of Appeals says while there was a court error in the trial of convicted Cross Hill murderer DeShannon Markelle Franks, the error was “harmless,” and will not cause a new trial to be ordered.

Franks told a man originally charged with him, Tevin Hill, that “stuff went bad” when Franks was with homicide victims Sammie Leake and Nikesha James in the early morning hours of Jan. 31, 2014, at a house in the Cross Hill community. Franks was convicted in 2016, appealed the convictions, and had his appeal heard October 22, 2019, with a SC Court of Appeals ruling August 12, 2020.

It took a Laurens County jury 7 hours to convict Franks of double murder and a weapons charge. Hill was a witness against him, in exchange for having charges dropped.

The error was in trial judge Frank R. Addy Jr.’s charge to the jury, says a ruling by Chief Judge C.J. Lockemy. Under “Jury Instruction,” Lockemy’s ruling says, in part:

“Franks argues the trial court erred by instructing the jury it could infer malice from the use of a deadly weapon because evidence was presented that would reduce, mitigate, excuse, or justify the homicide. He asserts the instruction could not have been harmless because the state presented no evidence of motive, the evidence as to the identity of the shooter was purely circumstantial, and the jury deliberated for two days before reaching a verdict. In addition he contends the record contained evidence that a third party was the shooter. We agree but find the error was harmless.”

Franks’ appeal also said an officer should not have testified as an expert in tracking locations through a cell phone. But Lockemy’s ruling upheld Addy’s decision to allow the expert testimony.

There were 10 other ways that the jury could have inferred malice from Franks’ action, other than Addy’s instruction, the ruling says. A SC Supreme Court ruling (Burdette) says trial courts will not instruct a jury that malice (known in legal terms as “an evil intent”) can be inferred when the deed is done by means of a deadly weapon.

Such a charge is unfair to the person on trial, the court has ruled.

To make that jury instruction, the higher court says, means that the trial court has “directly commented upon the facts in evidence, elevated those facts, and emphasized them to the jury.”

Lockemy’s ruling in Franks’ appeal says, “Considering the trial court’s instruction as a whole and the facts the jury heard, we find the erroneous instruction did not contribute to the verdict rendered.”

Franks, now age 33, was sentenced in 2016 to 45 years in prison for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime (murder).

Data from Franks’ cellphone put him at the Cross Hill address at 2:53:52 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2014, then in Cross Hill again at 3:06 a.m., then in Fountain Inn at 4:04:43 a.m. The timeline backs up Hill’s testimony that he left Franks at the victims’ house, then got a call from him later, then drove Franks toward Greenville, eventually winding up at a house in Fountain Inn. Hill said Franks told him they had to “get rid of the guns,” but Hill didn’t know what he was talking about.

No gun was found at the homicide scene.

No gunshot residue was found on the overalls Franks was said to have been wearing that night.

Franks’ phone showed a picture of him with what looked like a 9 mm Ruger pistol, compatible with bullets found in the victims, evidence showed.

Franks’ appeal also centered on a witness qualified for “expert” testimony.

The disputed witness was Sgt. Dan Kelly of Greenville, an officer with 27 years law enforcement experience and 15 years experience with the GeoTime software used to track movements of a cell phone. Franks had a Verizon Wireless cellphone, but his appeal said it was obtained through a warrantless search - he also asked during trial that his statement to law enforcement be excluded.

Lockemy’s ruling includes a long explanation of why the GeoTime data was allowed in Franks’ trial, and why Kelly was an expert (as Judge Addy ruled).

Lockemy’s ruling says this was a “circumstantial evidence case.”

The ruling indicates Franks’ defense was not allowed to present evidence of third party guilt.

- Vic MacDonald, Editor