Crime Takes No "Lockdown" in County & State

Meth trafficking is alleged, w-7 mug shots -- fatal shootings are happening all over South Carolina.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following statements:

“On May 27th after receiving complaints about drug activity, Laurens County Sheriff’s Deputies with the assistance of Clinton City Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence in the 900 block of Holmes Bridge Road in Clinton at approximately 6:30 AM. Deputies discovered the following items:

“-Methamphatemine -Marijuana -Marijuana plants -One stolen firearm -One stolen dirt bike.

“Arkeyda Smoot of the residence was arrested without incident and charged with Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Trafficking in Methamphetamine (more than 28 grams, but less than 100 grams), Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (160 grams), Receiving Stolen Goods (Value $2000), Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic with Intent to Distribute X2 (85 dosage units of Ecstasy and pressed pills containing a mixture of Fentanyl and Heroin), and Possession of a Stolen Handgun.”

“On May 28, 2020 at approximately 11:00 AM, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office in apprehending an attempted murder suspect.

“Greenville County further advised that the subject was believed to be armed. Due to the nature of the crime and a possible gang affiliation, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was activated and responded to the 2900 block of Cowens Bridge Road in Gray Court. Once on scene, the SWAT team attempted to call the subject out of the residence. The subject refused to comply despite numerous attempts to encourage him to surrender. At approximately 1 PM, the SWAT Team was able to successfully remove the subject from the residence without harm.

“William Robert Nash Gillespie of Pickens was arrested and turned over to the Greenville County Fugitive Apprehension team.

“At the residence, Laurens County deputies recovered Methamphetamine, pressed pills, and a weapon. In addition, Celia Brown and Timothy Morrow were arrested on scene and charged with Breach of Peace.

“‘This successful arrest was the result of the dedicated training by our SWAT team. The use of an armored vehicle enabled us to safely approach the residence and complete this mission. I would like to thank DNR officers who assisted us in securing the scene. We will continue to rid Laurens County of people who prey on society.’” - Sheriff Don Reynolds

Repeated Stabbing

Thursday, May 28, 2020 -- WLBG

Attempted Murder charges have been served on a Laurens teen from an alleged stabbing Tuesday. Laurens Police have charged 17-year-old Jatavia Sue Williams of 900 Church Street, Laurens with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. Miss Williams is accused of stabbing the victim about her body numerous times with a butcher-style knife at a Church Street location Tuesday. While a $10,000 cash or surety bond was set on the Weapons charge, bond was denied on the Attempted Murder warrant. Jatavia Sue Williams remained in the Johnson Detention Center.

Undercover Drug Sale

Monday, May 25, 2020 - WLBG

An undercover drug sale last autumn was alleged with a Sunday arrest by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. 36-year-old Ronald Brett Williamson of A.B. Jacks Road, Clinton was charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine. He is accused of distributing methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office on October 11th, 2019. Ronald Williamson remained in the Johnson Detention Center earlier today, awaiting a bond hearing.

Alleged crime is not taking any “social distancing” precautions following the Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic’s first wave.

Authorities have identified Paroulo Feiciano Praylow, 38, of Hill Trace Road, Newberry, as a ramming-a-police- vehicle suspect.

A report said at least 12 charges have been filed against him.

In an incident last Thursday, Praylow was accused in a second chase in Clinton during May. His charges are two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawfully carrying a pistol, failure to stop, possession of a weapon in the commission of a violence crime and malicious damage, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute third or subsequent offense cocaine, marijuana and a Schedule II narcotic, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the unlawful transport of alcoholic liquors..

On May 2, he is alleged to have had drugs ranging from cocaine to Ecstasy, packaged for sale, and a 9mm handgun while refusing to stop. On May 21, he is accused of having multiple drugs in his possession to sell, including 73 grams of meth, and he allegedly was in a stolen 2017 Toyota Yaris. He used the car to intentionally strike a police car, according to the allegations against him. Bond was denied for most of his charges.

In a separate incident, human and animal urine, feces and food were found strewn about a house in Laurens, where Sheriff’s deputies made two arrests.

“These incidents are sad and sickening,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “Precious innocent children who have no choice are stuck in the middle of these nightmares. I would like to thank the deputies, Animal Control, and Building and Codes for the work they do in our county daily.”

On May 22, deputies responded to Wright Street, Laurens, for a welfare check, and on a report of deplorable conditions. They arrested Ray Allen Emery II and April Ann Alanis, both of the home, and they were charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of children and ill treatment of animals (18 chickens, 9 dogs and a duck).

There were insects and plumbing malfunctions in the residence, also, a Laurens County Sheriff’s Office statement said. The residence was declared to be unfit for human occupancy.

Also, authorities have reported that a second arrest in connection with the homicide of Freddie Byrd on April 4 in Clinton has been made. The suspect was identified as Malik Atonio Wayne Copeland, 20, of Lillian Lane, Clinton, and the charges against him are murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and aggravated breach of peace. He is also known as “Kidd Gee”.

During a social gathering, Byrd was killed by gunfire in the 100 block of Neighborhood Drive; the party took place just before the governor ordered a shutdown because of the Coronavirus.

Copeland was denied bond. Khalid Asiatic Cunningham of Clinton was arrested April 13 and charged with aggravated breach of peace. The Clinton Police Department is looking for a third suspect, Detravious Samon Cheeks of Clinton, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Meanwhile, in the wake of South Carolina being “re-opened” after the Coronavirus pandemic, shootings are happening all over the state. The latest violence was near Union, in Myrtle Beach, and in Bowman, Orangeburg County, where 3 people were shot to death.

In Union County, near Jonesville, two people were shot to death during a “house party” Memorial Day weekend, reports said.

Five other people were wounded by gunfire, and some people were trampled, according to a report. The site of the violence was about 3 miles north of Union - the county borders Laurens County just northeast of Clinton.

There were about 300 cars in and around the roadway, and about 1,000 people attending a party, a report said. The shots-fired call came in about 10:30 p.m.

Killed were Curtis Lamont Bomar, 21, of Spartanburg, and Jabbrie Brandon, 17 of Union. Arrested were Shaquille O’Bryant Barber, 26, of Jonesville, and Darnell Deandre Beacham, 35, of Buffalo - they faced a weapon and disorderly conduct charges.

“A large block party turned violent when attendees opened fire on one another,” a Union County Sheriff’s Office release said.

In Myrtle Beach, there was violence for a 3rd time in 8 days. In one incident, 6 people from Lumberton, NC, were detained. In another, Cadric Elmore Jr. of Greenwood was shot to death in a parking lot off Ocean Blvd near 15th Ave S. and Kemian Masonte Reese, 22, of Greenwood was arrested and charged with murder. The shots-fired report came in about 12:25 a.m. on May 25, a report said.

Incidents also were reported on May 17, 3 people shot, and May 24, 4 people wounded. Rival gangs from Chesterfield County were blamed in the first incident; the mayor said the second incident also was gang-related.

Information for this article is from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, WLBG-radio on-line, Fox Carolina on-line, and FITS news.