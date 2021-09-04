Power of Manufacturing Apprenticeship

Programs Virtually Showcased at

South Carolina Creators Wanted Tour Stop

Panel spotlights BASF’s new North American apprenticeship program

SENECA – The National Association of Manufacturers and The Manufacturing Institute continued their industry-leading Creators Wanted tour with a virtual “stop” at the BASF facility in Seneca, South Carolina, on April 8.

Seneca is northwest of Clinton, near Clemson University.

The event titled “Expanding Opportunities through Apprenticeships” featured representatives from leading chemical manufacturer BASF and Tri-County Technical College to discuss the opportunities created by manufacturing apprenticeship programs. The program highlighted the launch of BASF’s North American Apprenticeship Development Program (NAADP) and featured BASF operations technicians whose jobs focus on finding solutions to complex challenges.

“Apprenticeship programs are one of the most effective ways of developing a diverse and skilled pipeline of talent in production, manufacturing and utilities,” said BASF NAADP Project Implementation Manager Susan Emmerich. “The NAADP hopes to provide coveted hands-on experiences to those entering the manufacturing field, making highly-sought-out — and stable — careers in manufacturing more accessible to those who wish to pursue them.”

BASF’s NAADP will provide admitted apprentices with up to three years of on-the-job training while giving them the opportunity to earn industry-recognized credentials. The program will partner with local two-year technical colleges, like the Tri-County Technical College, to provide its educational component. Upon completion, students will be considered for full-time positions at BASF. Additionally, the program will place an emphasis on attracting female talent, a mission shared by both the NAADP and the Creators Wanted initiative.

“Tri-County Technical College provides an accessible two-year option to our local workforce looking to pursue a promising career in manufacturing,” said Dr. Galen DeHay, President of the Tri-County Technical College. “We are thrilled to join forces with BASF for the NAADP to ensure that our local students and apprentices have access to the education and hands-on experience they need to prepare them for careers in manufacturing in the future. And we’re grateful to have the Creators Wanted spotlight on our innovative program.”

“Manufacturers embrace apprenticeships because they provide a structure for new workers to earn while they learn. They are a great way to land a well-paying career without taking on loads of student debt. That’s why we are here in South Carolina to celebrate BASF’s NAADP and highlighting the varied pathways for apprenticeship that exist in the industry. Not only is BASF saying ‘Creators Wanted,’ they are saying, ‘We want help you get the skills you need,’” said Manufacturing Institute Executive Director Carolyn Lee. “The MI is proud to partner with organizations like BASF and the Tri-County Technical College who make high-quality manufacturing education more accessible to students across the country.”

Looking forward, the NAM and the MI will continue the Creators Wanted Tour with virtual stops across the country, focused on the mission of changing common misconceptions about careers in manufacturing and provide resources and opportunities that will help reduce the skills gap.