Covid strikes at the Governor's Mansion

Governor Henry McMaster Tests Positive for COVID-19

Gov. McMaster is experiencing mild symptoms, isolating with the First Lady at home

COLUMBIA – After undergoing routine testing due to coming into close contact with the COVID-19 virus, Governor Henry McMaster was notified late Monday evening that he has tested positive for the virus. First Lady Peggy McMaster remains asymptomatic, while the governor is experiencing mild symptoms with a cough and slight fatigue.

Both remain in good spirits and Governor McMaster continues to work from the Governor’s Residence.

Following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) guidelines, the governor will isolate for the next 10 days and monitor for additional symptoms.

“Peggy and I urge everyone to be extra careful during the Christmas holiday season,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This virus spreads very easily.”

Based on advice from his personal physician, Governor McMaster will receive Monoclonal Antibody treatment today. The outpatient treatment is a preventive measure for those with mild to moderate symptoms and is readily available to the general public upon a physician’s order.

According to SCDHEC physicians, there is no way to pinpoint precisely when or how Governor McMaster or the First Lady contracted the virus.

According to CDC and SCDHEC guidelines, contact tracing is conducted for the 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms or 48 hours prior to an eventual positive test being conducted. The governor quarantined himself when he knew he was in close contact with the virus and sent Governor’s Residence staff home to quarantine and get tested to ensure their health and safety. Because the governor followed the guidelines and recommendations as a “close contact,” SCDHEC has determined there are no "close contacts" to the governor.

