COVID Snapshot Nov 1

COVID 11-1-20: 1,319 confirmed new infections in South Carolina - 2,142 infections in schools; 1,973 -- 672, LOCAL, PC is holding steady at 6 active student infections -- SC Recovery Rate, 92.1% (per SC DHEC).

1,937 Laurens County Infections - Oct. 29; 2,142 cases in SC schools - Oct. 29; Presbyterian College infection-numbers are stable - 663 cases in the Clinton zip code (Oct. 29).

17,739 - Greenville County’s infections - Oct. 29.

6 active cases at PC - 97 cumulative, Nov. 1 numbers.

5 employees infected.

60 FATALITIES

COVID-19 deaths in Laurens County.

County has 1,937 cases - Oct. 26 - 663 cases in the Clinton zip code. The Hillcrest Square Judicial-Services Center was closed because of several COVID infections - will re-open Nov. 2.

7 cases in D56 Schools -- Clinton Elementary, Oct. 6 & 13; Clinton Middle, Oct. 6.

6 active student cases at Presbyterian College (Nov. 1 number).

THE PC TIMELINE:

Oct. 3: Commencement;

Oct. 5, 1 student case;

Oct. 6, 9;

Oct. 7, 17;

Oct. 8, 20;

Oct. 9, 27;

Oct. 10, 44;

Oct. 11, 49;

Oct. 12, 56;

Oct. 13, 57;

Oct. 14, 60;

Oct. 15, 55;

Oct. 16, 49;

Oct. 17, 35;

Oct. 18, 30;

Oct. 19, 28;

Oct. 20, 16;

Oct. 21, 6.

5 Employee cases.

Cumulative Student Cases:

21 -- Sept. 15, 2020.

97 -- Oct. 28, 2020.

District 56:

7 notifications, letters dated:

Oct. 6 - Clinton Middle

Oct. 13 - Clinton Elementary

Oct. 6 - Clinton Elementary

Sept. 29 - Clinton High

Sept. 29 - Clinton Middle

Sept. 21 - Clinton High

Sept. 20 - MS Bailey.

SC 10-29: 174,591 infections, 3,889 deaths -- SC DHEC - Oct. 29 numbers.

1,956 cases in South Carolina schools - Oct. 27 number (910 cases in South Carolina schools on October 5).

In United States:

9,508,433 cases; 236,692 deaths; 6,129,929 recovered (Oct. 29 - worldometers.info). U.S. President Donald J. Trump receives treatment at The White House. Vice-President Mike Pence Chief of Staff is infected, the White House reports.

Worldwide:

47,194,729; 1,209,306 deaths; 33,930,550 recovered (Oct. 29, worldometers.info).

Number 1 in cases: United States.

Number 2 in cases: India

Number 3 in cases: Brazil

Number 4 in cases: Russia

Number 5 in cases: Argentina

Number 6 in cases: Spain

Number 7 in cases: Colombia

Number 8 in cases: France

Number 9 in cases: Peru

Number 10 in cases: Mexico.

NEWS:

COVID Tests - Charleston

Vigilent Labs, an advanced health and medical technology company, announced plans to establish operations in Charleston County.

The company is investing more than $104.6 million and will create over 400 new jobs at its state-of-the-art COVID-19 test manufacturing facility in the Charleston Navy Yard.

Established in 2019, Vigilent Labs provides unique solutions to the detection, identification and assessment of health and bio-threats. The company's team has substantial experience in the development of medical and bio-surveillance technologies as well as medical devices.

Located at 1105 Truxton Avenue, Building 74 in North Charleston, Vigilent Labs' new operations will serve as the company's headquarters, which will include its East Coast production and manufacturing operations. Specifically, the company will work with its partners, SeroClinix and Leinco, to produce rapid COVID-19 antibody and antigen test kits. These FDA-approved and emergency use authorized test kits are cost-effective and will produce fast and accurate results in seven to 10 minutes.

The new facility will begin manufacturing activities in December. Vigilent Labs is working with readySC to assist in recruiting and training prospective employees. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded a $1 million Set-Aside grant to Charleston County to assist with costs related to this project.