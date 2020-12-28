Covid: Schools & Workplace

Can Schools Finish The Year Normally? How To Keep Them Open And Safer (6,651 infections in South Carolina Schools).

COVID-19 cases are surging across the U.S., a harsh reality that students, parents, teachers and staff feared would happen when many schools opened for fall sessions. As a result, schools throughout the nation have closed and shifted to remote learning in recent weeks.

What will it take to return kids to the classroom and keep schools open? Though vaccines have been approved, it may be months before children, their families, and school personnel are vaccinated. Until then, implementing a plan that includes processes for virus detection and response is paramount, says Dr. Jonathan Spero, an expert on pandemic preparedness whose company is delivering COVID-19 testing to K-12 schools in New York City.

“The problem that schools are facing is there is still a significant prevalence of COVID in many communities,” Spero says. “Schools need to do everything they can to prevent student outbreaks; otherwise it’s going to continue shutting down schools. But on top of that you have to deal with a tremendous amount of anxiety. The students, parents, faculty, and staff are all on pins and needles because they are feeling insecure about their health. The only way to address all of this is through a comprehensive health security strategy that can work when so many variables are in play.”

Spero offers these suggestions to safely open schools while navigating the continuing COVID-19 crisis:

Daily temperature checks. “They’re not a fool-proof way to see if someone has COVID,” Spero says. “A significant number are asymptomatic, but fever is a common symptom, and because it is, temperature checks should be a fundamental daily procedure.” Spero suggests two ways to organize the temperature-checking process at schools: designate some staff members, who can each scan 200-300 students an hour; 2) use thermal scanners, a device that can scan 400-600 per hour.

Screening for symptoms and close contacts. This starts at home, where parents can help prevent the spread at schools by keeping children home who are showing COVID-like symptoms or have been in close contact with someone with COVID. “At schools, everyone returning should be screened on a range of symptoms,” Spero says. “Those with symptoms should be sent home and referred for testing.”

COVID surveillance testing. Though this is rarely being done in K-12 schools, Spero says, “Frequent asymptomatic testing of the student population is a very effective way to limit the spread of the virus in the school.” Positive test results necessitate the immediate need to perform contact tracing with the goal of identifying everyone who was in close contact with the infected student.

Daily prevention protocols. Spero says, “Prevention measures include mask-wearing by all students and staff throughout the school day, frequent disinfection of surfaces, the availability of hand sanitizers in classrooms, frequent reminders to wash hands, and as much social distancing as possible in classrooms.”

“Positivity rates in the community need to be held to a reasonable level for schools in an area to be open,” Spero says. “And when they are open, there are a lot of moving parts for school officials to deal with in order to avoid an outbreak. But if they’re not dealt with, ultimately your school could be closing again.”

About Dr. Jonathan Spero

Dr. Jonathan Spero (www.inhousephysicians.com) is a physician and an expert on pandemic preparedness and employee health. For over 30 years he has been the CEO of InHouse Physicians, which is dedicated to protecting the health and well-being of employees and meeting attendees around the world. InHouse Physicians regularly supports some of the highest-profile corporate sales, incentive, and executive programs in the world, including the Olympic Games and World Cup. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Spero and InHouse Physicians have been delivering employee health services to critical infrastructure corporations, offering medical care and COVID testing. Dr. Spero completed his medical training at the University of California.

A Working World Altered By COVID-19 Beckons; Is The Class of 2021 Ready?

Forgive the college class of 2021 for feeling a twinge of anxiety as they prepare for their final semester of studies.

They have arrived at their future, and it’s a hollow image of what they envisioned when they so carefully and excitedly chose colleges and majors just a few short years ago.

With an economy that’s unsettled, many of these young people are left to wonder whether all their preparation will be rewarded when they soon begin a potentially challenging hunt for a job in their chosen field.

Add to that a pandemic that altered the rules and realities of the workplace, and it’s a strange new world indeed.

But rather than despair, these soon-to-be graduates should focus on those things they can control, and try not to worry about those they can’t, says Bob Slater, co-author with his son, Nick Slater, of Look Out Above! The Young Professional’s Guide to Success.

“We often can’t control whether we achieve the outcomes we seek,” he says. “But we always can control the effort and attitude we bring to an opportunity or problem.”

With that said, the Slaters offer a few tips to help the class of 2021 navigate these unusual job-hunting times:

Accept that you may not work in a trendy office – or any office. Admit it. In the best of all possible worlds you expected – or at least hoped – to work in an office with gym equipment, ping-pong tables, a coffee bar, and eccentric co-workers who would keep you entertained and motivated. “You may need to reset your expectations since so much of the workforce has gone remote, and some businesses plan to keep it that way,” Bob Slater says. “You may only on rare occasions see your co-workers in person.”

Expect more autonomy. The good news about jobs without offices is you could have more autonomy than you ever dreamt about. Certainly, supervisors will expect production and will check in to nudge – or shove – you along. But with remote work, no one is a mere cubicle away, ready to peer over your shoulder. Of course, with great autonomy comes great responsibility, to tweak a Spider-Man phrase. Make it easy for your manager, Nick Slater says, by monitoring your email, text, and phone messages frequently so a short-tempered boss doesn’t have to wait hours for you to respond to questions or instructions. Also, routinely keep your boss informed. Send an “FYI – No Reply Needed” email saying what you worked on – or will work on – today.

Be prepared to get vaccinated. Here’s something your older sisters and brothers didn’t worry about when they graduated – pandemic-prompted inoculations. Perhaps you’re debating whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “If so, know that your personal views on needles and vaccines are just part of the equation,” Nick Slater says. “Your employer could require proof of vaccination, especially if you have to go into a physical workplace.” Can employers do that? The short answer is yes, although there are caveats. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recently updated its COVID-19 guidelines to include vaccination information, and those guidelines do allow for employer-required vaccinations.

Finally, the Slaters caution that it’s not unusual for fresh college graduates to experience some initial workplace disappointment.

You studied for anywhere from four to eight years anticipating the day you would become a doctor, accountant, TV journalist, business professional, graphic artist, teacher, or whatever career you had your sights on.

Suddenly, reality doesn’t mesh with your expectations. Mundane daily tasks no one mentioned in all your classwork become a drain on your energy. The profession seemed a perfect fit for you in theory, but in actuality that fit seems a bit off-kilter. Do you ditch everything or ride it out?

Bob Slater recommends giving your chosen vocation a fair shot. After all, you made quite an investment in getting there.

“No job is likely to be the nirvana you imagined or hoped for,” he says. “Plus, it may be that, as a young professional, you just haven’t yet found your true niche within your chosen career. To find your niche you may have to move laterally, or even downward for a time. Think of your path not as a corporate ladder that only goes up or down, but as a jungle gym where lots of paths lead to your desired destination.”

About Bob and Nick Slater

Bob Slater and Nick Slater (www.bobandnickslater.com) are the co-authors of Look Out Above! The Young Professional’s Guide to Success. Bob Slater is a former trial lawyer and helped build two national real estate companies. He has taught undergraduate and MBA students for 15 years at the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler School of Business and Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. Nick Slater, an attorney, entrepreneur, and writer, is a graduate of the University of Georgia and holds a law degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Nick currently lives in London with his wife and their English bulldogs.