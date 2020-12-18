Covid can't stop people from riding on the street

2 Parade/Rides in Laurens -- flyers & map.

After canceling its Christmas Parade, in compliance with the governor’s COVID-19 protocols, the City of Laurens has scheduled a ride-through-parade - the day after a citizens’ group scheduled a similar ride-through the city.

Saturday’s citizens parade will start from the Bi-Lo. Sunday’s city parade will start from the Downtown Fire Station (Clinton also canceled its parade, as a precaution against close-contact that spreads the coronavirus; Fountain Inn decided to have its parade).

“Great Christmas Ride” Set for Saturday

WLBG-Radion on-line Friday, December 18, 2020

A group of local residents have a different kind of Christmas parade planned for tomorrow. Speaking with Randy Stevens on the WLBG this morning, Linda Whelchel of Laurens said they’re calling the event “The Great Christmas Ride.” Ms. Whelchel said that the several vehicles participating will be decorated for the season.

The “Great Christmas Ride” begins at 3:30 Saturday afternoon, starting at the Bi-Lo parking lot on Highway 76, West and will travel into town on West Main. After crossing the square, the parade travels down South Harper, then takes East Farley to East Main, continuing straight across onto Garlington. Crossing Fleming onto Conway, the parade, or “Great Christmas Ride,” disbands a The First Assembly of God, where children can visit with Santa. Hot chocolate and finger foods will be provided at no charge at The First.

NOTE: Linda Bright Whelcel made a much longer explanation of this citizens’ event on her personal Facebook page.

Laurens Christmas Parade This Sunday

WLBG Radio on-line Thursday, December 17, 2020

A City of Laurens Christmas Parade is going to be held this year, after all. Mayor Nathan Senn yesterday said, “This year, since everyone is celebrating the holidays a little differently, there was concern that the city might not be able to have its annual Christmas parade.” The mayor said, “Though it will look a little different, Laurens will still have its parade!”

Participating in the Sunday afternoon parade are to be members of the Laurens Police Department, Laurens Firefighters, the Mayor and City Council and a special guest from the North Pole. Other possible participates are to be announced.

The Mayor indicated this will be a shorter parade than usual, but the route taken will be much longer, going through “Nearly every neighborhood in the City.” Vehicles will include decorated city vehicles including fire trucks along with the city’s trolley.

The Laurens Christmas Parade is to start this Sunday at 1;00 o’clock. Appropriate “neighborhood-by-neighborhood” times will be announced prior to the start of the event.

The parade will begin at the Fire Station on West Main Street and wind through the neighborhoods west of 221 and South of 76; then head into the southeastern parts of town, working north thru the Jersey area. Then the parade visits other neighborhoods off South Harper, then out East Main toward Holmes Street and begins a tour of the Old Laurens Mill neighborhood. The parade then heads west of North Harper through Clemson Street and south on Highway 221 to Hillcrest Drive, then turn east into the Spring Street area; then Church Street, Anderson Drive, south onto Sunset Park and Downs Street; then back onto West Main and a return to the West Main fire station.

Spectators may participate by coming out into their own yards or to the streets in their neighborhood along the parade route. Those unable to view the parade in person or who want to track the progress of the parade as it reaches their area can view the event on Facebook Live through the City of Laurens’ Facebook page.

Mayor Nathan Senn stated, “We know that 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone, and sometimes the smallest things can bring the most comfort.” He added, “By holding this year’s parade in this unique way, we get to have a little fun and do something we wouldn’t do normally, couldn’t do with the size of our normal parade, and likely may not ever do again. But, aside from celebrating Christmas with our neighbors, this parade will be one more way we show the world our strength and determination as a community. This year, it won’t be the number of vehicles in the parade or the size of crowds that we remember. Instead, we’ll remember that, against all the odds of this tough year, we pulled together to find a way to have a parade and look forward with hope for the new year.”

Note: Mayor Senn also made an appeal for civility on his personal Facebook page.