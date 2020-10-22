A COVID-19 Snapshot

COVID 10-21-20: Presbyterian College infection-numbers are coming down - 648 cases in the Clinton zip code - new small business grants program deadline is Nov. 1.

6 active cases at PC - 89 cumulative - 31 quarantining Oct. 21 numbers; classes on-line til Oct. 25.

58 FATALITIES

COVID-19 deaths in Laurens County.

County has 1,854 cases - Oct. 22 - 648 cases in the Clinton zip code.

The Hillcrest Square Judicial-Services Center is closed because of several COVID infections.

7 cases in D56 Schools -- Clinton Elementary, Oct. 6 & 13; Clinton Middle, Oct. 6.

PC on-line instruction until Oct. 25.

Thornwell Charter School closed til Oct. 26.

5 cases on PC Football team - earlier by Coach Spangler. Practice restarts on Monday - Spring football is a possibility through Pioneer League.

6 active cases at Presbyterian College (Oct. 21 number).

THE PC TIMELINE:

Oct. 3: Commencement;

Oct. 5, 1 student case;

Oct. 6, 9;

Oct. 7, 17;

Oct. 8, 20;

Oct. 9, 27;

Oct. 10, 44;

Oct. 11, 49;

Oct. 12, 56;

Oct. 13, 57;

Oct. 14, 60;

Oct. 15, 55;

Oct. 16, 49;

Oct. 17, 35;

Oct. 18, 30;

Oct. 19, 28;

Oct. 20, 16;

Oct. 21, 6; 31 students quarantining.

4 Employee cases.

Cumulative Cases:

21 -- Sept. 15, 2020.

89 -- Oct. 21, 2020.

PC inter-campus e-mail: “Out of an abundance of caution, PC shifted to online instruction for two weeks of classes for undergraduate campus, to last through Sunday, Oct. 25. Graduate programs are not impacted by this shift. During the two weeks of online instruction, PC has added to its precautionary steps by further limiting access to the residence halls and common areas, providing to-go dining services, reducing occupancy of the fitness center and suspending out-of-class gatherings. Students, faculty and staff must follow guidelines on physically distancing, symptom monitoring, sanitizing and masks.”

District 56:

7 notifications, letters dated:

Oct. 6 - Clinton Middle

Oct. 13 - Clinton Elementary

Oct. 6 - Clinton Elementary

Sept. 29 - Clinton High

Sept. 29 - Clinton Middle

Sept. 21 - Clinton High

Sept. 20 - MS Bailey.

SC 10-21: 167,485 infections, 3,755 deaths -- SC DHEC.

1,631 cases in South Carolina schools (Oct. 20 number - 910 cases in South Carolina schools on October 5).

In United States:

8,640,101 cases; 228,107 deaths; 5,641,191 recovered (Oct. 22 - worldometers.info). U.S. President Donald J. Trump receives treatment at The White House.

Worldwide:

41,878,065 cases; 1,140,699 deaths; 31,100,213 recovered (Oct. 22, worldometers.info).

Number 1 in cases: United States.

Number 2 in cases: India

Number 3 in cases: Brazil

Number 4 in cases: Russia

Number 5 in cases: Argentina

Number 6 in cases: Spain

Number 7 in cases: Colombia

Number 8 in cases: France

Number 9 in cases: Peru

Number 10 in cases: Mexico.

NEWS:

Magistrate’s Office closes until at least Oct. 30

Hillcrest Square - Laurens County’s Courthouse -

is closed by infections, the drive-through is open

Laurens County’s Courthouse is closed. An announcement said, due to several COVID 19 cases from several offices inside the Hillcrest Judicial / Administration Building recently, changes have taken place, according to Joey Avery, Emergency Management Director, and Jon Caime, County Administrator.

On Thursday, October 15, Laurens County implemented a modified version of the continuity of operations contingency plan for several offices.

County offices located at the County’s Hillcrest Judicial / Administration Building, located at 100 Hillcrest, Laurens, suspended public access effective Thursday at 9 a.m. until further notice.

Laurens County has/has had 1,854 infections since mid-March.

Avery’s and Caime’s announcement said, the following offices will provide services under these adjusted operations:

Laurens County Treasurer, Auditor and Assessor:

These Offices will be accepting phone calls, emails, faxes and mail.

Any business needing to be conducted with the offices of the Laurens County Treasurer, Auditor or Assessor will be conducted at the drive-thru window.

Due to the concern for the COVID-19, the following procedures are in place: Payments for taxes would continue to be taken on the website http: www.laurenscounty sctaxes.com and via phone 1-866-984-9289 along with the night drop available after hours.

The drive through would be available during normal business hours (9 am until 5 pm)

During normal business hours, someone from the Auditor and Assessor's Office would be available at the drive through area for time-sensitive vehicle and real property tax concerns.

All other questions and concerns would need to be handled by telephone during business hours.

Assessor's Office 864-984-6546 Option 5;

Auditor's Office 864-984-2535 Option 5;

Treasurer's Office 864-984-4742 Option 5.

Laurens County Building Codes & Inspections

This office will be conducting all business accepting phone calls, emails, faxes and mail.

Laurens County Voter Registrations

The Laurens County Registrations and Elections office, located at the historic courthouse, will be remain open for absentee voting,

Laurens County Magistrate and Municipal Courts:

Magistrates Court has temporarily suspended operations due to the courthouse being closed to the public. Anyone with a pending criminal/traffic case between the dates of October 15 through October 30 will be rescheduled. A summons will be mailed to you reflecting a new court date and time for you to appear. Clinton/Laurens Municipal courts will not be affected with this closure and will remain open during normal business hours. Laurens Magistrate Court will resume normal operations on October 30, 2020 unless further action is needed. Should you have any questions or concerns, you may call (864)681-0583 or email fhaupfear@co.laurens.sc.us.

The Clerk of Court is available by phone (864) 984-3538 with options.

Business can be conducted through the treasurers drive thru for Register of Deeds and Clerk of Court. Citizens may need to call to let us know we have something. Staff will be available by phone and can email or fax information to public. For Clerk of Court( llancaster@co,laurens.sc.us) register of deeds (vbagwell@co.laurens.sc.us),

Laurens and Clinton Public Library:

The library is committed to continue services while following DHEC and CDC recommendations to keep its staff and the citizens of Laurens County as safe as possible. This includes delivering books to the curb, waiving fines on overdue books and possibly story times via the Internet.

Call the Laurens Library at 864-681-7323 or the Clinton Library at 864-833-1853 for more information.

New Grant Program for Small Businesses

Applications must be in by November 1, 2020

Columbia — The SC Department of Administration has announced a $40 million grant program for small businesses “to reimburse qualifying expenditures for providing services or for revenue loss due to COVID-19.”

To be eligible for the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program the business must have 25 or fewer employees, have been in operation from October 13, 2019 to present, and have experienced a business impact due to COVID-19.

However, priority will be given to minority-owned businesses, businesses that have not received other federal assistance (ex. PPP loan), and businesses with 15 or fewer employees.

Grants will range from $2,500 to $25,000 and can be used to reimburse expenditures for staffing, operating, facility, and PPE costs as well as revenue loss.

The window for applications is October 19 – November 1, 2020. Grant award notifications will be made December 8-15.

“This is an opportunity for all the small businesses that were locked out of PPP loans to receive some financial help for them to survive,” said Frank Knapp Jr., President and CEO of the South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce. “These grants can be critical especially for our self-employed and micro businesses. But since there is only a two-week application window, businesses will have to move quickly.”

The online applications will be available at this website: https://accelerate.sc.gov/cares-act/applying-sc-cares-act-funds.

The Department of Administration will provide assistance to businesses and answer questions through a call center starting October 13th: 803-670-5170.

Lakota Medical Donates 200,000 Masks to South Carolina

Gov. Henry McMaster was joined by representatives from Inman-based Lakota Medical to announce the company’s $500,000 donation of 200,000 masks to the state of South Carolina.

The donated masks will initially be transferred to the state’s stockpile, which is used during an emergency to supplement PPE supplies at schools, long-term care facilities, healthcare facilities, for first responders and other organizations or agencies if their own supplies become critically low. Inman is in Spartanburg County, north of Laurens County.

“Lakota Medical’s generosity is a shining example of an innovative business stepping up and providing for their communities during a time of need,” McMaster said. “This donation will help fight the spread of COVID-19 and get protective equipment to the South Carolinians who need it most.”

“Since March, we have utilized our resources and experience to help with the personal protective equipment shortage our medical workers are facing,” said Lakota Medical CEO Rusty Sellars. “We are proud to now donate 200,000 masks to be used across South Carolina.”

Lakota medical designs, develops, and manufactures products for medical practitioners and national retailers. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lakota medical has supplied over 2,000 locations with over 30 million pieces of personal protective equipment.

