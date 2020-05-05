A COVID-19 - Coronavirus Snapshot

Expect 86 Virus Cases in Clinton; 48,264 in State, Say SC DHEC Projections.

Totals (reported May 4).

A Virus Snapshot, May 5, 2020: Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the ban on outdoor dining, and the home-to-work-only order effective Monday. Laurens churches began in-building services on Sunday. Trump administration document: expect up to 3,000 daily deaths in U.S. by June 1 (CNN).

Laurens County cases: 41; Deaths: 2; Projected: 293; Clinton cases: 12; Deaths 1; Projected cases: 86.

South Carolina cases: 6,757; Deaths: 283; Projected cases: 48,264. Hardest hit small counties in SC: Kershaw, 245 cases; 1,750 projected cases; and Clarendon, 232 cases; 1,657 projected cases.

State's Recovery Rate: 78%.

United States cases: 1,200,874; Deaths: 69,121; Recovered: 181,602; US Rate: 70% recovered/discharged.

Worldwide cases: 3,620,540; Deaths: 250,804; Recovered: 1,178,991; World Rate: 81% recovered/discharged.

Monday, April 13, was the peak day for deaths in the U.S., according to the Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation at the University of Washington. Peak for SC deaths was projected as having occurred April 9.

Figures: SC Department of Health & Environmental Control, and worldometer.info