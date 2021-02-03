Courthouse under repair

COUNTY RETIREMENT & Hillcrest Square enhancements - roof, HVAC, LEDs - near the finish.

The place where Laurens County tries criminal cases and accepts payments for taxes is nearing the completion of a 3-year sprucing up. The County needs to find the money to fix the parking lot and move one state office out, but Hillcrest Square Judicial-Service-Administrative Center is looking good these days, especially at night.

“That is something I’m very proud of,” said buildings and grounds director Billy Wilson of new LED lighting on the building and in the front parking area.

Laurens County moved its government into the 71,000 sq ft former shopping center in 2008. Renovation needs were evident right away, but by 2018 the roof was failing and county officials weren’t sure how to fix it, because there were air conditioners up there.

The solution eventually came - put HVAC on the ground. About 20 HVAC units were bought and installed, then the massive roof was replaced using a welded-joints membrane system. Holes from the air conditioners were patched in the ceilings, then new ceilings were installed. The building got new floors, and refurbished restrooms for men and women - the only facilities that are publicly available inside the building.

In all, over three years, every office moved out and back in at least once. County IT staff installed computer and phone lines; PTRC replaced some of its lines. Everyone in the building and on the construction dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.

And not one day of regular business hours work was missed, Wilson told the council.

All this happened “thanks to the best team this county has got,” Wilson said.

Hillcrest has new gutters on the outside and new smokeheads on the inside. The change inside allows fire suppression to be monitored locally - no more paying an out of town company to watch the alarms and call out fire alerts. The exterior has been stained, and now has pressure-washing and new paint.

Wilson also presented a budget for completion the project, most notably repairing the parking lot.

The County will need to spend $110,000 to move out the state’s Probation, Pardon and Parole office. They are going to the Church St. administration building, vacated by the county 5 years ago, as a new administrative wing was constructed at Hillcrest.

Wilson told the council previously that the State was willing to front the cost - then Covid hit. Once the pandemic ends, a state grant will be sought for the project, Wilson said.

Finishing the interior floor and painting, and installing landscaping are among the future projects that Wilson outlined for Hillcrest. These will be considered during County budget discussions, starting in April.

Also, the County is finishing a building in the northern area designed to give industries and future residential development more security.

The Northern Emergency Services center should be completed by the end of April, according to Public Works Director Dale Satterfield.

Council approved a $3,774.35 change order for sprinklers in the building. Satterfield said that complies with the State Fire Marshal’s instruction but he could not be sure than additional instructions would not be forthcoming. Sprinklers are needed because Emergency Medical Services personnel will sleep in the building.

The county is adding a fire truck bay, office space was made available for the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, and a training room is being finished.

The building was constructed primarily through a state grant of almost $1 million obtained by former state representative Mike Pitts.

Satterfield said they are saving money at the NES by changing a plan for the driveway to open onto the highway; this state road also runs in front of the massive ZF Transmissions plant, where 2,200 people work, and connects to I-385.