Court at Hillcrest & The Ridge

Laurens County: Testing sites, hosting murder trial, and teams searching for missing persons & Magistrates September at The Ridge.

As schools re-open, Laurens County’s government is going to need other places, such as churches, to recommend for COVID-19 testing sites.

Testing has been done this summer at Laurens District High, EB Morse Elementary, Gray Court-Owings Elementary, and Clinton High Schools. But with these and others re-opening (Sept. 8), and having parked cars and traffic, mobile testing there will not be feasible. There is pressure being placed on SC DHEC to step up its testing to 500,000 a month, in a state of 3 million people.

The next Laurens County testing is set for today (Aug. 19) at The Exchange Club building, Hwy 76 Bypass in Laurens, and other testing will be Sept. 2 also at the Exchange and Sept. 9 somewhere in Waterloo. The SC National Guard assists in the testing sites run by SC DHEC, healthcare systems, and physicians’ practices (SC DHEC is the Department of Health and Environment Control).

There had been 46 Laurens County COVID-19-related deaths as of Aug. 12.

National Census response information and Voter Registration information also will be available at the COVID-19 testing sites.

In response to the continuing pandemic, court has undergone changes in Laurens County.

The City of Laurens has made The Ridge recreation center available for the Laurens County Magistrate’s Court. “This has been a big plus for us,” Chief Magistrate DJ Bron said.

Bron, Emergency Management Director Joey Avery, and Lauren Powers of the Clerk of Court’s office updated the council on virus response at its Aug. 11 meeting.

Laurens County played host to the first criminal trial staged in South Carolina since mid-March - a 2018 murder case - during a 7-day court term Aug. 4-11. Powers said 300 jurors were summoned, and they were qualified in three groups of 100 each.

Bron said the Magistrate’s Court was able to act on 1,742 cases in August by moving to The Ridge.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office provides security to both buildings.

Civil Court for the magistrates is continuing at the Hillcrest Judicial-Services-Administration Center, where the criminal trial was conducted. Traffic and criminal-level magistrate cases are conducted at The Ridge. No jury trials or preliminary hearings are being conducted by the magistrates court.

Under normal circumstances, all magistrate functions with General Sessions and Civil Court, along with auxiliary offices such as the solicitor, public defender and victim’s advocate, would be together, in relatively close quarters, in the “middle section” of Hillcrest Square.

Masks, sneeze guards, temperature checks, and getting people out of close contact with each other (known as social distancing) are medically advised ways to slow down the fact-moving Coronavirus and the serious respiratory infection that it can cause, COVID-19. The United States has been dealing with the active virus since early-March - SC response including Chief Justice Donald Beatty shutting down all courts.

Also, Sheriff Don Reynolds expressed his appreciation to everyone who participated in an Aug. 8 search for the missing woman in the Renno community (between Clinton and Whitmire).

LCSO has successfully coordinated four missing-persons searches in recent weeks.

“We really were blessed we found the lady safe,” Reynolds said.

The search started about 4 a.m., but a SLED helicopter was grounded by fog in Columbia. The State Law Enforcement Division and the SC Department of Natural Resources combined their efforts with local law enforcement, fire service and volunteers. Laurens County E911 and GIS provided grid-maps.

The next meeting of the Laurens County Council will be Tuesday, Aug. 24, 5:30 pm in council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. Masks are optional, and seating is marked for recommended social distancing.