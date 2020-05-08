Court Is Back

“This virus is real, and it is very active”.

On Monday, the eyes of the South Carolina justice system focused on Laurens County, as the first term of criminal court anywhere in the state since mid-March started in the Hillcrest Square Judicial-Services-Administrative Center.

In response, the Magistrate’s Office has moved out.

Laurens County Council was briefed on the plan at its July 28 meeting. The term of General Sessions Court (criminal) was set for Aug. 3-7. The first order of business was qualifying a jury pool.

Court throughout South Carolina has been restricted since mid-March by the Coronavirus-COVID-19 crisis. Extensive cleaning guidelines have been issued to Laurens County by the state’s Court Administration.

“This virus is real, and it is very active,” Laurens County Emergency Management Director Joey Avery said. A COVID-19 testing site was staged today (Aug. 3) at the Laurens District High School; tests have been conducted twice each at EB Morse Elementary School and Clinton High School, and at Gray Court-Owings Elementary School. Laurens County Hospital-Prisma Health also has a testing site.

Avery said, “We are taking efforts to limit the virus - masks, sanitizer, avoid touching your face, staying home if you are sick, avoiding people who are sick, stop shaking hands.”

The state’s test-positive rate for July 29 was 19.9%, according to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control. The tests-positive rate for returning to school is 5%, recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Laurens County maintenance will be cleaning two sites this week - Hillcrest for criminal court and Laurens’ The Ridge recreation center for magistrate’s court. COVID-19 restrictions have led to a 2,500-cases backlog in magistrate’s court, council was told. The magistrates moved from Hillcrest to allow the General Session court to “spread out” - Hillcrest has the capability of having two judges working at the same time.

Council was told cleaning crews will be “stretched thin” by the court mandates. Council approved an expense to allow part-time, temporary hiring for cleaning, if supervisors see the need, through September.

Everything in the Hillcrest courtrooms must be wiped down during breaks and, if there is a trial, every time the jury leaves the room. Masks are required, and temperature checks are made. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office provides security at Hillcrest and at The Ridge. Receipts for these expenses are being kept in case Laurens County qualifies for state and/or federal reimbursement.

Laurens officials granted all permissions needed for the county to use The Ridge. The magistrate’s office relocation plan had to be submitted to state Court Administration. The county has purchased electrostatic cleaners to provide an extra level of anti-COVID-19 sanitation, at Hillcrest and for Laurens County Emergency Medical Serice.

In other business, council conducted a closed session to discuss an employment matter and the position of deputy human resources director. Members who wanted to had the option to climb stairs outside the historic courthouse to look at the rooftop dome, part of a refurbishing funded by a $700,000 county appropriation, and traveled to the former landfill site to look at a new trash/debris transfer station which is under construction.