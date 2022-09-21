Couple was reported missing

BODY IS FOUND With ID; MISSING MAN IS ARRESTED.

Laurens County Sheriff’s office:

On September 20, 2022 deputies were on scene at 7709 Neely Ferry Road in Laurens in reference to a missing persons report involving Terry Ann Chermak and William Loyd Cagle (Todd). At approximately 9:20AM, a deceased person was located on this property. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office will confirm the identity of the deceased when possible. William Loyd Todd was arrested in Colorado shortly after 7PM tonight for murder.

This investigation is ongoing and further details will be released at a later time to protect the integrity of this case.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that a person was found dead on Tuesday during an investigation into a missing Upstate couple

Deputies said they responded to Neely Ferry Road in reference to a missing person report involving Terry Ann Chermak and her fiancé, William Loyd Cagle (Todd). When they arrived at the scene around 9:20 a.m., they found a person’s body on the property. However, the Laurens County Coroner’s Office has not confirmed the victim’s identity.

On Tuesday night, Cagle was taken into custody in Colorado and charged with murder.

Earlier this week, multiple law enforcement agencies confirmed that they were searching for Chermak and Cagle.

The Greenville Police Department said a missing report was filed for Chermak and Cagle on Sept. 17. Cagle’s sister said no one had seen the couple in over a week.

Chermak was last seen by a friend in downtown Greenville, according to police. They have been investigating the case and developed multiple leads, resulting in the case being turned over to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

LAURENS, S.C. — WYFF

The case of a missing couple in South Carolina last seen earlier this month is now in the hands of the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.

WYFF News 4 started getting Facebook messages and emails about Terry Chermak and Todd Cagle not being seen since earlier this month.

We reached out to Greenville police on Monday who said a missing people report was filed on Saturday.

The report said the person who filed it last physically saw Chermak in downtown Greenville in April but had communications with her earlier this month.

Greenville police said on Tuesday that the case had been handed over to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.

"Investigators immediately started their investigation into this case and developed leads that have since resulted in the case being turned over to Laurens County Sheriff’s Office," an email from Greenville police said. "They will be taking over the investigation due to jurisdictional issues."

Several missing people organizations around the country have posted flyers about the couple, including one known as A Voice for the Voiceless.

The group encourages anyone with information to reach out to police.

"Law enforcement says that there is no tip too small so take their advice and call them if you feel that you might be able to be the link to find Todd or Terry or her vehicle or any missing person," said Whitney Sich, founder of the nonprofit.

All of the missing people flyers said they have not been seen since Sept. 9.

The posters say and the family confirmed that Chermak's vehicle, a 2017 Grey Mitsubishi Outlander, is also missing.

The license plate is TPQ218.